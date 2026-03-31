Mercedes face one make-or-break issue, amid F1 legality battle

Mercedes have been facing numerous outside claims regarding the legality of the W17. Reporters have been questioning Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli, and George Russell since Formula 1 preseason, and while the Mercedes team principal has maintained that the car is legal, the general public is not entirely convinced.

The main controversy arises from the Mercedes engine's expansion to a compression ratio of 18:1 under warmer conditions. According to the regulations, this change exploits a loophole, as compression ratios must be 16:1 when measured. But that measurement occurs when the car is off.

Additionally, more legal questions were raised over the W17’s front wing after it was seen closing in an odd manner during the Chinese Grand Prix a few weeks ago. The rule is that the front wing must alter its positioning in one motion within a 400-millisecond (0.4 seconds) time frame.

The battle that lies ahead for Mercedes

The FIA investigated the Mercedes front wing and concluded that the curious discovery was a reliability issue, rather than a purposeful iteration for performance gain. But with all eyes already on the Silver Arrows, any little detail on the W17 will be analyzed in depth throughout the season.

As for their engine compression trick, they will have until early June to lower their compression ratio down to 16:1 when the engine is on. This will ultimately cost them a few tenths of a second per lap, but they are still expected to be the quickest team on the grid.

Wolff maintains that the W17 is fully legal and has vented his frustrations publicly over rivals being willing to do anything to take down his team. Considering the conversations that have taken place over the last few months, the Mercedes team boss is not necessarily wrong.

Unfortunately for him, the cancelation of both races scheduled to take place in April will prevent Mercedes from growing their lead in both championships before the regulation changes are set to be enforced. However, this also should give the team a great opportunity to properly fine-tune any modifications that must be implemented later on in the season.

The five-week break will be key to performing heavy testing on a version of the engine that maintains the approved 16:1 compression ratio.

How the battle between Mercedes, the FIA, and other teams in the paddock unfolds should be interesting to watch over the next two months. Teams such as Ferrari do believe that Mercedes will still maintain the performance gap, despite compression ratio modifications, suggesting that the Silver Arrows will find a few tenths elsewhere.