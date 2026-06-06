Monte Carlo F1 qualifying, full Monaco Grand Prix starting lineup

Formula 1's annual follow-the-leader parade is back in town, albeit no longer at the end of May like it had traditionally been.

The Monaco Grand Prix has become a crown jewel in name only, because the racing product has been objectively terrible, no matter what kind of rules adjustments are made to try to create passing.

Perhaps things will be different under the new regulations, but nobody is really holding their breath.

For as much as we talk about the importance of qualifying in Formula 1 as a whole, it is never more important than it is for this particular 78-lap race around the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The race hasn't been won from lower than third on the grid since 1996, and during that time, it's only been won from outside the front row on three occasions.

Saturday of qualifying is generally more important than the Sunday of race day in the Principality. Will that prove true again for the sixth of 22 Grands Prix on the 2026 schedule?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit de Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



18 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



19 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Monaco Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Alex Albon, Williams



12 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



14 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



15 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls



16 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

6 - George Russell, Mercedes

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Lando Norris, McLaren

9 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Full Monaco Grand Prix starting lineup

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

6 - George Russell, Mercedes

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Lando Norris, McLaren

9 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

11 - Alex Albon, Williams

12 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

14 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

15 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

16 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

19 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

The Monaco Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit de Monaco beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.