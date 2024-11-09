NASCAR car number switches Cup Series teams (again)
By Asher Fair
Team AmeriVet were not initially on the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway this weekend, but they made the late decision to compete.
Jeb Burton, who has not competed in a Cup Series race since April 2019 when he drove for Rick Ware Racing at Richmond Raceway, is set to drive for Team AmeriVet in Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval.
The team's only other start this season, which was their first since they were still known as The Money Team Racing in March 2023, came at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May's Coca-Cola 600, when Ty Dillon drove their car.
With Team AmeriVet back this weekend, the No. 50 has changed teams yet again.
The No. 50 has been used in place of the No. 67 at 23XI Racing when they have fielded a third entry in select races this year, as a nod to the 50th anniversary of primary sponsor Mobil 1.
Kamui Kobayashi drove the No. 50 Toyota at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March, Corey Heim drove it at Nashville Superspeedway in June, and Juan Pablo Montoya returned to the Cup Series for the first time in 10 years at Watkins Glen International in August.
When The Money Team Racing ran their six races (four in 2022, two in 2023) prior to 2024, they used the No. 50, so this weekend's race effectively marks the fourth team change of the year for the number.
Prior to 2022, the No. 50 hadn't appeared since 2012, when Bill Elliott made his final Cup Series start for Turner Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway.
