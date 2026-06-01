NASCAR changes Nashville results, shortly after the race ends

As Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line to beat teammates Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe in Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, completing a rally that he effectively forced himself into by jumping the start and receiving a slam-dunk penalty as a result, chaos ensued behind.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney gave Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott a shove, getting the No. 9 Chevrolet out of shape and leading him to hook the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota of Tyler Reddick head-first into the outside retaining wall.

The incident took place as those drivers, along with Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, were crossing the finish line.

Elliott was scored fifth, Reddick sixth, van Gisbergen seventh, and Blaney eighth.

However, upon further review, NASCAR swapped Elliott and van Gisbergen. Reddick remained scored in sixth, with Blaney in eighth, but SVG was scored fifth, a new career-high for an oval race, while Elliott was scored in seventh.

Here are the updated Cracker Barrel 400 race results from Nashville.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series results at Nashville

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 9 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 12 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 15 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 22 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 23 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 27 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 29 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 30 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 32 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 35 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 37 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 38 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The swap dropped Elliott from 195 points to 197 points behind Reddick for the points lead, and he's 156 points above the playoff cut line instead of 158 points, although he remains in fourth place in the standings.

As for SVG, the two points he picked up moved him from 13th to 12th place in the standings, which is extremely impressive for a driver whom many believed had next to no chance to qualify for the postseason simply because of his past struggles on ovals. He's 44 points above the cut line now, rather than 42.

Full point standings and playoff picture through 14 of 26 races on the regular season schedule can be found here.

Race number 15 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.