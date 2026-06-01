NASCAR changes Nashville results, shortly after the race ends

As Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line to beat teammates Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe in Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, completing a rally that he effectively forced himself into by jumping the start and receiving a slam-dunk penalty as a result, chaos ensued behind.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney gave Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott a shove, getting the No. 9 Chevrolet out of shape and leading him to hook the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota of Tyler Reddick head-first into the outside retaining wall.
The incident took place as those drivers, along with Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, were crossing the finish line.
Elliott was scored fifth, Reddick sixth, van Gisbergen seventh, and Blaney eighth.
However, upon further review, NASCAR swapped Elliott and van Gisbergen. Reddick remained scored in sixth, with Blaney in eighth, but SVG was scored fifth, a new career-high for an oval race, while Elliott was scored in seventh.
Here are the updated Cracker Barrel 400 race results from Nashville.
Updated NASCAR Cup Series results at Nashville
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
7
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
22
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
23
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
27
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
29
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
30
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
32
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
33
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
35
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
37
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
38
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
The swap dropped Elliott from 195 points to 197 points behind Reddick for the points lead, and he's 156 points above the playoff cut line instead of 158 points, although he remains in fourth place in the standings.
As for SVG, the two points he picked up moved him from 13th to 12th place in the standings, which is extremely impressive for a driver whom many believed had next to no chance to qualify for the postseason simply because of his past struggles on ovals. He's 44 points above the cut line now, rather than 42.
Full point standings and playoff picture through 14 of 26 races on the regular season schedule can be found here.
Race number 15 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.