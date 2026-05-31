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NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville, full Cracker Barrel 400 race results

Nashville Superspeedway is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 14th points race, the Cracker Barrel 400.
ByAsher Fair|
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Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR
Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR | Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Race number 14 of 26 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule is the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The playoff battle, specifically the battle at the cut line, is heating up heading into this 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, which is set to kick off the regular season's second half.

Seven drivers who qualified for the 2026 playoffs are currently outside the top 16 and therefore out of the provisional playoff picture, a playoff picture which has changed after almost every race that has been contested so far this year.

Due to the fact that Saturday's qualifying session was rained out, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took pole for Sunday's race by way of the qualifying metric, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is set to start beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Cracker Barrel 400 race updates from Nashville.

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Cracker Barrel 400 Stage 1 results

1 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

10 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Cracker Barrel 400 Stage 2 results

1 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full Cracker Barrel 400 results

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

7

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

22

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

23

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

27

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

29

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

30

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

32

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

33

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

35

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

37

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

38

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Full point standings following the Cracker Barrel 400 can be found here.

Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host next weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race. The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.

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