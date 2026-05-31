NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville, full Cracker Barrel 400 race results

Race number 14 of 26 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule is the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
The playoff battle, specifically the battle at the cut line, is heating up heading into this 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, which is set to kick off the regular season's second half.
Seven drivers who qualified for the 2026 playoffs are currently outside the top 16 and therefore out of the provisional playoff picture, a playoff picture which has changed after almost every race that has been contested so far this year.
Due to the fact that Saturday's qualifying session was rained out, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took pole for Sunday's race by way of the qualifying metric, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is set to start beside him on the front row.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our Cracker Barrel 400 race updates from Nashville.
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Cracker Barrel 400 Stage 1 results
1 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
10 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Cracker Barrel 400 Stage 2 results
1 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full Cracker Barrel 400 results
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
7
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
22
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
23
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
27
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
29
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
30
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
32
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
33
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
35
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
37
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
38
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Full point standings following the Cracker Barrel 400 can be found here.
Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host next weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race. The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.