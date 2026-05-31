NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville, full Cracker Barrel 400 race results

Race number 14 of 26 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule is the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The playoff battle, specifically the battle at the cut line, is heating up heading into this 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, which is set to kick off the regular season's second half.

Seven drivers who qualified for the 2026 playoffs are currently outside the top 16 and therefore out of the provisional playoff picture, a playoff picture which has changed after almost every race that has been contested so far this year.

Due to the fact that Saturday's qualifying session was rained out, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took pole for Sunday's race by way of the qualifying metric, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is set to start beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Cracker Barrel 400 race updates from Nashville.

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Cracker Barrel 400 Stage 1 results

1 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



7 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



10 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Cracker Barrel 400 Stage 2 results

1 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



5 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full Cracker Barrel 400 results

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 9 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 12 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 15 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 22 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 23 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 27 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 29 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 30 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 32 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 35 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 37 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 38 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Full point standings following the Cracker Barrel 400 can be found here.

Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host next weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race. The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7.