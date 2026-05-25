NASCAR Cup driver drops out of the playoffs, after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is officially halfway over, following Sunday night's rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a race won by an underdog driver in Spire Motorsports' Daniel Suarez.

Suarez's victory in this 373-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval boosted him from 14th place in the point standings, 18 points above the "Chase" playoff cut line, to 10th, 62 points ahead.

One driver who began the race above the cut line, however, dropped below it, and that driver is Team Penske's Austin Cindric.

Austin Cindric drops out of NASCAR Cup playoff picture

Cindric entered this race 15th place in the point standings, just behind Suarez at 10 markers above the playoff cut line. Due to his early DNF at Charlotte, he dropped to 17th in points and is now 15 points below RFK Racing's Ryan Preece for the 16th and final provisional playoff spot above the cutoff.

Ironically, it was another driver who crashed out of the Coca-Cola 600 who moved into the top 16 in Cindric's place. But that driver, Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, did so by collecting stage points in each of the first three stages of the season's lone four-stage race.

The driver of the No. 19 Toyota collected 24 of a maximum 30 stage points, so his 27 total points from the entire race were basically the equivalent of a 10th place finish, despite his late crash. He is now 16 points above the cut line, after beginning the night six points below it.

If not for Preece's 25-point penalty from the race at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this month, Briscoe would occupy the 16th playoff spot, with Cindric's deficit to the top 16 cutoff being 16 points. Preece would be tied for 13th, 40 points ahead.

Cindric dropping below the cut line means that Team Penske currently has just one driver inside the top 16, that being Ryan Blaney in third,158 points to the good. Joey Logano is 18th, 29 points behind Preece.

The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway is the next race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the playoff picture change again after race number 14 of 26 on the regular season schedule?