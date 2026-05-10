Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

With a 109-point lead heading into Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is guaranteed to be on top of the point standings heading into the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway one week from now, and by default, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weeks from now.
There are 75 points on the table in Sunday's 100-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-kilometer (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course, with 10 going to the winner of stage one, 10 going to the winner of stage two, and 55 going to the race winner, up from 40 in previous years.
Here's a look at the top 10 in points heading into Sunday afternoon's race.
NASCAR Cup Series standings before Watkins Glen
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
526
0
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
417
-109
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
409
-117
4
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
371
-155
5
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
345
-181
6
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
333
-193
7
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
330
-196
8
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
318
-208
9
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
311
-215
10
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
308
-218
A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.
Follow along with our standings updates from Watkins Glen as the Go Bowling at the Glen unfolds.
NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings after Stage 1
1 - Tyler Reddick - 526 (0)
2 - Denny Hamlin - 417 (-109)
3 - Chase Elliott - 409 (-117)
4 - Ryan Blaney - 379 (-147)
5 - Chris Buescher - 345 (-181)
6 - Carson Hocevar - 333 (-193)
7 - Ty Gibbs - 330 (-196)
8 - Kyle Larson - 318 (-208)
9 - Brad Keselowski - 311 (-215)
10 - William Byron - 308 (-218)
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings after Stage 2
1 - Tyler Reddick - 535 (0)
2 - Denny Hamlin - 417 (-118)
3 - Chase Elliott - 409 (-126)
4 - Ryan Blaney - 379 (-156)
5 - Chris Buescher - 350 (-185)
6 - Ty Gibbs - 338 (-197)
7 - Carson Hocevar - 333 (-202)
8 - Kyle Larson - 318 (-217)
9 - Brad Keselowski - 311 (-224)
10 - William Byron - 308 (-227)
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Full standings after Go Bowling at the Glen
Rank
Name
Points
Gap
Playoff
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
567
0
290
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
438
-129
161
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
422
-145
145
4
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
405
-162
128
5
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
375
-192
98
6
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
372
-195
95
7
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
342
-225
65
8
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
332
-235
55
9
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
318
-249
41
10
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
313
-254
36
11
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
311
-256
34
12
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
309
-258
32
13
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
296
-271
19
14
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
295
-272
18
15
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
287
-280
10
16
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
283
-284
6
17
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
277
-290
-6
18
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
245
-322
-38
19
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
236
-331
-47
20
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
235
-332
-48
21
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
225
-342
-58
22
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
220
-347
-63
23
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
217
-350
-66
24
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
217
-350
-66
25
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
214
-353
-69
26
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
206
-361
-77
27
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
193
-374
-90
28
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
189
-378
-94
29
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
186
-381
-97
30
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
168
-399
-115
31
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
160
-407
-123
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
145
-422
-138
33
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
140
-427
-143
34
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
127
-440
-156
35
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
113
-454
-170
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
93
-474
-190
Full race results can be found here.
Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, although that race is the All-Star Race, which is an exhibition event. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Monster Mile"!
The next points race on the schedule is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.