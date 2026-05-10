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Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International is the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 12th points race.
ByAsher Fair|
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Watkins Glen International, NASCAR
Watkins Glen International, NASCAR | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

With a 109-point lead heading into Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is guaranteed to be on top of the point standings heading into the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway one week from now, and by default, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weeks from now.

There are 75 points on the table in Sunday's 100-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-kilometer (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course, with 10 going to the winner of stage one, 10 going to the winner of stage two, and 55 going to the race winner, up from 40 in previous years.

Here's a look at the top 10 in points heading into Sunday afternoon's race.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Watkins Glen

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

526

0

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

417

-109

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

409

-117

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

371

-155

5

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

345

-181

6

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

333

-193

7

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

330

-196

8

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

318

-208

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

311

-215

10

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

308

-218

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Watkins Glen as the Go Bowling at the Glen unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 526 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 417 (-109)

3 - Chase Elliott - 409 (-117)

4 - Ryan Blaney - 379 (-147)

5 - Chris Buescher - 345 (-181)

6 - Carson Hocevar - 333 (-193)

7 - Ty Gibbs - 330 (-196)

8 - Kyle Larson - 318 (-208)

9 - Brad Keselowski - 311 (-215)

10 - William Byron - 308 (-218)

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 535 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 417 (-118)

3 - Chase Elliott - 409 (-126)

4 - Ryan Blaney - 379 (-156)

5 - Chris Buescher - 350 (-185)

6 - Ty Gibbs - 338 (-197)

7 - Carson Hocevar - 333 (-202)

8 - Kyle Larson - 318 (-217)

9 - Brad Keselowski - 311 (-224)

10 - William Byron - 308 (-227)

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Full standings after Go Bowling at the Glen

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

567

0

290

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

438

-129

161

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

422

-145

145

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

405

-162

128

5

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

375

-192

98

6

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

372

-195

95

7

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

342

-225

65

8

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

332

-235

55

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

318

-249

41

10

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

313

-254

36

11

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

311

-256

34

12

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

309

-258

32

13

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

296

-271

19

14

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

295

-272

18

15

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

287

-280

10

16

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

283

-284

6

17

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

277

-290

-6

18

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

245

-322

-38

19

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

236

-331

-47

20

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

235

-332

-48

21

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

225

-342

-58

22

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

220

-347

-63

23

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

217

-350

-66

24

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

217

-350

-66

25

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

214

-353

-69

26

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

206

-361

-77

27

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

193

-374

-90

28

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

189

-378

-94

29

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

186

-381

-97

30

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

168

-399

-115

31

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

160

-407

-123

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

145

-422

-138

33

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

140

-427

-143

34

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

127

-440

-156

35

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

113

-454

-170

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

93

-474

-190

Full race results can be found here.

Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, although that race is the All-Star Race, which is an exhibition event. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Monster Mile"!

The next points race on the schedule is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.

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