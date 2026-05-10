Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

With a 109-point lead heading into Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is guaranteed to be on top of the point standings heading into the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway one week from now, and by default, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weeks from now.

There are 75 points on the table in Sunday's 100-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-kilometer (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course, with 10 going to the winner of stage one, 10 going to the winner of stage two, and 55 going to the race winner, up from 40 in previous years.

Here's a look at the top 10 in points heading into Sunday afternoon's race.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Watkins Glen

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 526 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 417 -109 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 409 -117 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 371 -155 5 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 345 -181 6 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 333 -193 7 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 330 -196 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 318 -208 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 311 -215 10 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 308 -218

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Watkins Glen as the Go Bowling at the Glen unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 526 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 417 (-109)



3 - Chase Elliott - 409 (-117)



4 - Ryan Blaney - 379 (-147)



5 - Chris Buescher - 345 (-181)



6 - Carson Hocevar - 333 (-193)



7 - Ty Gibbs - 330 (-196)



8 - Kyle Larson - 318 (-208)



9 - Brad Keselowski - 311 (-215)



10 - William Byron - 308 (-218)

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 535 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 417 (-118)



3 - Chase Elliott - 409 (-126)



4 - Ryan Blaney - 379 (-156)



5 - Chris Buescher - 350 (-185)



6 - Ty Gibbs - 338 (-197)



7 - Carson Hocevar - 333 (-202)



8 - Kyle Larson - 318 (-217)



9 - Brad Keselowski - 311 (-224)



10 - William Byron - 308 (-227)

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Full standings after Go Bowling at the Glen

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 567 0 290 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 438 -129 161 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 422 -145 145 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 405 -162 128 5 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 375 -192 98 6 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 372 -195 95 7 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 342 -225 65 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 332 -235 55 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 318 -249 41 10 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 313 -254 36 11 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 311 -256 34 12 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 309 -258 32 13 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 296 -271 19 14 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 295 -272 18 15 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 287 -280 10 16 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 283 -284 6 17 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 277 -290 -6 18 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 245 -322 -38 19 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 236 -331 -47 20 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 235 -332 -48 21 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 225 -342 -58 22 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 220 -347 -63 23 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 217 -350 -66 24 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 217 -350 -66 25 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 214 -353 -69 26 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 206 -361 -77 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 193 -374 -90 28 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 189 -378 -94 29 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 186 -381 -97 30 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 168 -399 -115 31 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 160 -407 -123 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 145 -422 -138 33 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 140 -427 -143 34 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 127 -440 -156 35 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 113 -454 -170 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 93 -474 -190

Full race results can be found here.

Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, although that race is the All-Star Race, which is an exhibition event. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Monster Mile"!

The next points race on the schedule is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.