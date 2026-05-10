NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen, full Go Bowling at the Glen race results

Race number 12 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season's second road course race and the first since early March.
Sunday afternoon's Go Bowling at the Glen is scheduled to be a 100-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen International road course in Watkins Glen, New York.
Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position for this race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell joined him on the front row.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our Go Bowling at the Glen race updates from Watkins Glen.
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at the Glen Stage 1 results
1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
10 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at the Glen Stage 2 results
1 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
8 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Full Go Bowling at the Glen results
Order
Driver
1
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
12
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
15
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
16
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
31
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
33
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
35
Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
36
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
38
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Full point standings following the Go Bowling at the Glen can be found here.
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's next race is an exhibition race, that being the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. It is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!
The Coca-Cola 600 is the series' next points race, and it is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Videom from Charlotte Motor Speedway starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.