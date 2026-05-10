NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen, full Go Bowling at the Glen race results

Race number 12 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season's second road course race and the first since early March.

Sunday afternoon's Go Bowling at the Glen is scheduled to be a 100-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen International road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position for this race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell joined him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Go Bowling at the Glen race updates from Watkins Glen.

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at the Glen Stage 1 results

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

10 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at the Glen Stage 2 results

1 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



8 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



9 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Full Go Bowling at the Glen results

Order Driver 1 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 10 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 11 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 12 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 13 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 15 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 16 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 33 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 35 Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 36 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 38 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Full point standings following the Go Bowling at the Glen can be found here.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's next race is an exhibition race, that being the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. It is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!

The Coca-Cola 600 is the series' next points race, and it is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Videom from Charlotte Motor Speedway starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.