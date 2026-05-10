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NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen, full Go Bowling at the Glen race results

Watkins Glen International is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 12th race, the Go Bowling at The Glen.
ByAsher Fair|
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Watkins Glen International, NASCAR
Watkins Glen International, NASCAR | Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Race number 12 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season's second road course race and the first since early March.

Sunday afternoon's Go Bowling at the Glen is scheduled to be a 100-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen International road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position for this race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell joined him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Go Bowling at the Glen race updates from Watkins Glen.

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at the Glen Stage 1 results

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
10 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at the Glen Stage 2 results

1 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Full Go Bowling at the Glen results

Order

Driver

1

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

12

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

15

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

16

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

31

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

33

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34

Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

35

Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

36

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

38

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Full point standings following the Go Bowling at the Glen can be found here.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's next race is an exhibition race, that being the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. It is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!

The Coca-Cola 600 is the series' next points race, and it is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Videom from Charlotte Motor Speedway starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.

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