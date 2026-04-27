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NASCAR changes Talladega results shortly after the race ends

NASCAR adjusted the results of Sunday's Jack Link's 500 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after the checkered flag.
ByAsher Fair|
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Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, NASCAR
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, NASCAR | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

When it comes to NASCAR trying to decipher the results of a superspeedway race, it can be a bit chaotic when several clumps of cars are wrecking coming to the finish line.

We saw it at Daytona International Speedway to conclude the season-opening Daytona 500, and that certainly wasn't the first time. Now we've seen it again at Talladega Superspeedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell was initially scored 21st at the checkered flag in Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval. However, further review revealed that the driver of the No. 20 Toyota was 17th.

NASCAR slightly adjusts Talladega results

As a result, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece was dropped from 17th to 18th, Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon was dropped from 18th to 19th, Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen was dropped from 19th to 20th, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware was dropped from 20th to 21st.

Bizarelly, Fox stated that Dillon won the race in their own post-race unofficial results graphic, although we'll chalk that mistake up to the fact that he runs the No. 3 and race winner Carson Hocevar continues to draw comparisons to Dale Earnhardt.

The Fox graphic also showed 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace in 39th and Team Penske's Joey Logano in 36th. Both were taken out in the same wreck, but NASCAR swapped those two drivers in the official results. However, this decision was inconsequential beyond average finish, as a 36th place finish and a 39th place finish are both only worth one point.

Here are the official Jack Link's 500 results, following the post-race changes.

NASCAR Cup Series results at Talladega

Order

Driver

1

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

19

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

29

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30

Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

31

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

32

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

37

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

38

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

39

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

40

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

The NASCAR Cup Series is not scheduled to visit another superspeedway until the season's 20th race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in July. The season's 11th race is the Wurth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!

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