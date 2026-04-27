NASCAR changes Talladega results shortly after the race ends

When it comes to NASCAR trying to decipher the results of a superspeedway race, it can be a bit chaotic when several clumps of cars are wrecking coming to the finish line.

We saw it at Daytona International Speedway to conclude the season-opening Daytona 500, and that certainly wasn't the first time. Now we've seen it again at Talladega Superspeedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell was initially scored 21st at the checkered flag in Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval. However, further review revealed that the driver of the No. 20 Toyota was 17th.

NASCAR slightly adjusts Talladega results

As a result, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece was dropped from 17th to 18th, Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon was dropped from 18th to 19th, Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen was dropped from 19th to 20th, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware was dropped from 20th to 21st.

Bizarelly, Fox stated that Dillon won the race in their own post-race unofficial results graphic, although we'll chalk that mistake up to the fact that he runs the No. 3 and race winner Carson Hocevar continues to draw comparisons to Dale Earnhardt.

The Fox graphic also showed 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace in 39th and Team Penske's Joey Logano in 36th. Both were taken out in the same wreck, but NASCAR swapped those two drivers in the official results. However, this decision was inconsequential beyond average finish, as a 36th place finish and a 39th place finish are both only worth one point.

Here are the official Jack Link's 500 results, following the post-race changes.

NASCAR Cup Series results at Talladega

Order Driver 1 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 3 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 19 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 22 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 23 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 29 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 31 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 32 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 37 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 38 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 39 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 40 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

The NASCAR Cup Series is not scheduled to visit another superspeedway until the season's 20th race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in July. The season's 11th race is the Wurth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!