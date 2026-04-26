NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, full Jack Link's 500 race results

Talladega Superspeedway is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 10th race, and it's the seventh track in a row that is also on the "Chase" playoff schedule later this year.
The Jack Link's 500 is the season's third superspeedway race and first since the year began with back-to-back such races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in February.
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 188-lap race after Saturday's two-round, single-car qualifying session was canceled due to rain, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson joined him on the front row. The full starting lineup, which was determined by the qualifying metric as a result of the rainout, can be found here.
Follow along with our Jack Link's 500 race updates from Talladega.
NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Jack Link's 500 Stage 1 results
1 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
2 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Jack Link's 500 Stage 2 results
1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
5 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
7 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
8 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Full Jack Link's 500 results
Order
Driver
1
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
3
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
19
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
22
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27
Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
29
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
30
Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
31
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
32
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
37
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
38
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
39
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
40
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Full point standings following the Jack Link's 500 can be found here.
Race number 11 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Wurth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!