NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, full Jack Link's 500 race results

Talladega Superspeedway is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 10th race, and it's the seventh track in a row that is also on the "Chase" playoff schedule later this year.

The Jack Link's 500 is the season's third superspeedway race and first since the year began with back-to-back such races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in February.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 188-lap race after Saturday's two-round, single-car qualifying session was canceled due to rain, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson joined him on the front row. The full starting lineup, which was determined by the qualifying metric as a result of the rainout, can be found here.

Follow along with our Jack Link's 500 race updates from Talladega.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Jack Link's 500 Stage 1 results

1 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



2 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



4 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



6 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



7 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



8 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



9 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Jack Link's 500 Stage 2 results

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



4 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet



8 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Full Jack Link's 500 results

Order Driver 1 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 3 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 19 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 22 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 23 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 29 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 31 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 32 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 37 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 38 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 39 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 40 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Full point standings following the Jack Link's 500 can be found here.

Race number 11 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Wurth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!