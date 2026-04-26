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NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, full Jack Link's 500 race results

Talladega Superspeedway is the host of the Jack Link's 500, race number 10 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
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Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR
Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR | Jason Allen-Imagn Images

Talladega Superspeedway is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 10th race, and it's the seventh track in a row that is also on the "Chase" playoff schedule later this year.

The Jack Link's 500 is the season's third superspeedway race and first since the year began with back-to-back such races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in February.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 188-lap race after Saturday's two-round, single-car qualifying session was canceled due to rain, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson joined him on the front row. The full starting lineup, which was determined by the qualifying metric as a result of the rainout, can be found here.

Follow along with our Jack Link's 500 race updates from Talladega.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Jack Link's 500 Stage 1 results

1 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

2 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Jack Link's 500 Stage 2 results

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

4 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

8 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Full Jack Link's 500 results

Order

Driver

1

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

19

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

29

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30

Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

31

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

32

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

37

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

38

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

39

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

40

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Full point standings following the Jack Link's 500 can be found here.

Race number 11 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Wurth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

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