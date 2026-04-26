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Talladega NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Tyler Reddick entered Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with no chance of losing the NASCAR Cup Series points lead.
ByAsher Fair|
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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Race number 10 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which is the third superspeedway race of the year. Talladega is also the seventh consecutive track which is also on the "Chase" playoff schedule.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has been the points leader for the entire season thus far, having opened up the year by becoming the first driver in Cup Series history to start a season with three consecutive victories. He has won five of nine races so far in 2026, and no other driver has won more than one.

He entered Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval with a 105-point lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin in the point standings, meaning that there is no way for him to lose the points lead this weekend with only 75 points up for grabs.

Here's a look at the top 10 in the standings heading into Talladega.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Talladega

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

457

0

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

352

-105

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

337

-120

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

319

-138

5

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

314

-143

6

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

305

-152

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

275

-182

8

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

275

-182

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

264

-193

10

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

261

-196

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by the qualifying metric after Saturday's single-car qualifying session was rained out.

Follow along with our standings updates from Talladega as the Jack Link's 500 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 461 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 352 (-109)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 343 (-118)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 319 (-142)

5 - Kyle Larson - 314 (-147)

6 - Chase Elliott - 305 (-156)

7 - William Byron - 275 (-186)

7 - Bubba Wallace - 275 (-186)

9 - Brad Keselowski - 273 (-188)

10 - Chris Buescher - 266 (-195)

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 461 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 352 (-109)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 343 (-118)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 319 (-142)

5 - Kyle Larson - 314 (-147)

6 - Chase Elliott - 307 (-154)

7 - William Byron - 275 (-186)

7 - Bubba Wallace - 275 (-186)

9 - Chris Buescher - 274 (-187)

10 - Brad Keselowski - 273 (-188)

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Full standings after Jack Link's 500

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

484

0

262

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

374

-110

152

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

344

-140

122

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

340

-144

118

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

322

-162

100

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

315

-169

93

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

309

-175

87

8

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

292

-192

70

9

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

290

-194

68

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

279

-205

57

11

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

277

-207

55

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

276

-208

54

13

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

269

-215

47

14

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

235

-249

13

15

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

234

-250

12

16

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

226

-258

4

17

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

222

-262

-4

18

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

205

-279

-21

19

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

195

-289

-31

20

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

183

-301

-43

21

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

182

-302

-44

22

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

181

-303

-45

23

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

179

-305

-47

24

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

163

-321

-63

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

161

-323

-65

26

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

161

-323

-65

27

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

160

-324

-66

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

147

-337

-79

29

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

144

-340

-82

30

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

144

-340

-82

31

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

141

-343

-85

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

123

-361

-103

33

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

103

-381

-123

34

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

89

-395

-137

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

85

-399

-141

36

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

80

-404

-146

Full race results can be found here.

The Wurth 400 is the 11th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

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