Talladega NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Race number 10 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which is the third superspeedway race of the year. Talladega is also the seventh consecutive track which is also on the "Chase" playoff schedule.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has been the points leader for the entire season thus far, having opened up the year by becoming the first driver in Cup Series history to start a season with three consecutive victories. He has won five of nine races so far in 2026, and no other driver has won more than one.

He entered Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval with a 105-point lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin in the point standings, meaning that there is no way for him to lose the points lead this weekend with only 75 points up for grabs.

Here's a look at the top 10 in the standings heading into Talladega.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Talladega

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 457 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 352 -105 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 337 -120 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 319 -138 5 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 314 -143 6 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 305 -152 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 275 -182 8 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 275 -182 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 264 -193 10 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 261 -196

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by the qualifying metric after Saturday's single-car qualifying session was rained out.

Follow along with our standings updates from Talladega as the Jack Link's 500 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 461 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 352 (-109)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 343 (-118)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 319 (-142)



5 - Kyle Larson - 314 (-147)



6 - Chase Elliott - 305 (-156)



7 - William Byron - 275 (-186)



7 - Bubba Wallace - 275 (-186)



9 - Brad Keselowski - 273 (-188)



10 - Chris Buescher - 266 (-195)

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 461 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 352 (-109)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 343 (-118)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 319 (-142)



5 - Kyle Larson - 314 (-147)



6 - Chase Elliott - 307 (-154)



7 - William Byron - 275 (-186)



7 - Bubba Wallace - 275 (-186)



9 - Chris Buescher - 274 (-187)



10 - Brad Keselowski - 273 (-188)

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Full standings after Jack Link's 500

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 484 0 262 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 374 -110 152 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 344 -140 122 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 340 -144 118 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 322 -162 100 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 315 -169 93 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 309 -175 87 8 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 292 -192 70 9 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 290 -194 68 10 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 279 -205 57 11 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 277 -207 55 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 276 -208 54 13 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 269 -215 47 14 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 235 -249 13 15 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 234 -250 12 16 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 226 -258 4 17 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 222 -262 -4 18 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 205 -279 -21 19 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 195 -289 -31 20 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 183 -301 -43 21 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 182 -302 -44 22 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 181 -303 -45 23 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 179 -305 -47 24 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 163 -321 -63 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 161 -323 -65 26 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 161 -323 -65 27 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 160 -324 -66 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 147 -337 -79 29 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 144 -340 -82 30 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 144 -340 -82 31 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 141 -343 -85 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 123 -361 -103 33 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 103 -381 -123 34 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 89 -395 -137 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 85 -399 -141 36 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 80 -404 -146

Full race results can be found here.

The Wurth 400 is the 11th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!