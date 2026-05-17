NASCAR Cup race at Dover not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

Fox's season-opening portion of the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule is set to come to an end this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway with the exhibition All-Star Race, which has never previously been contested at the "Monster Mile".

Fox dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) before the 2025 season as a result of NASCAR's new media rights deal, which brought Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports into the fold along with Fox and NBC.

Unlike under the previous agreement, the majority of Fox's races are now shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox. After the season opened up with four straight races on Fox, just two remained, and both of those races were contested back in April at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Dover All-Star Race not being shown on Fox

Sunday's All-Star Race is the eighth and final race set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 this season, with Prime Video set to take over for five races beginning with next weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Prime Video and TNT Sports are each once again set to be responsible for five races, prior to NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar.

Like Fox, NBC lost several races as a result of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement, dropping from 20 to 14 to conclude the season. Similarly, the majority of those races are actually on USA Network, with only four set to be shown live on NBC after it had previously been an even split.

Notably, the Fox Sports broadcast trio remains the same whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1, and the same is true at NBC Sports, whether a race is shown live on NBC or USA Network.

Full announcer information for all four of NASCAR's broadcast partners can be found here.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway starting at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss the relocated exhibition race!