Including the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season opened up with four consecutive races shown live on Fox.

But under NASCAR's media rights agreement, a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal which went into effect ahead of the 2025 season and includes Fox, NBC, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime video, as opposed to only Fox and NBC like the previous agreement, the majority of Fox's races aren't actually shown live on Fox.

Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule was reduced from the season's first 18 races (16 points races) to the season's first 14 races (12) in 2025, and it remained there for 2026. Of those 14 races, just six are shown live on Fox, while the other eight are shown live on Fox Sports.

NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas not shown on Fox

Fox Sports 1 aired its first race of the season this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway, and that race was the first of five consecutive races scheduled to be shown on Fox Sports 1 instead of Fox.

This weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, next weekend's race at Darlington Raceway, the following weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway, and the race two weekends after that, following the off weekend for Easter, at Bristol Motor Speedway are all set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox.

Fox's final two races of the season are scheduled to take place on back-to-back weekends in April at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, before Fox Sports 1 is scheduled to wrap up Fox's portion of the calendar with the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International and the relocated exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are then each set to be responsible for five races, and NBC is set to take over for the season's final 14 races, down from 20 under the previous media rights agreement. The majority of those 14 races, 10 to be exact, are set to be shown live on USA Network, rather than NBC.

The broadcast booth consists of the same three individuals – Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick – whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Full broadcast booth information for all of NASCAR's broadcast partners for the 2026 Cup Series season can be found here.

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!