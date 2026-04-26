NASCAR Cup race at Talladega not being shown live on FS1: How to watch

Fox's season-opening portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule is set to continue this Sunday afternoon with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 10th points race and 11th overall race of the 2026 campaign.

One week ago at Kansas Speedway, Fox aired its first Cup Series race since the early March race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), as Fox Sports 1 (FS1) was responsible for each of the series' next five races at Phoenix Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fox opened up the year with four races in a row, including the preseason exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and the first three points races at Daytona International Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), and COTA.

Talladega NASCAR Cup race not being shown on FS1

Like the Kansas race, Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama is set to be shown live on Fox.

This race is the sixth and final race set to be shown live on Fox this year, even though Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule is not slated to end until mid-May.

The Fox Sports broadcast booth consists of Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick, whether a race is shown live on Fox or FS1.

FS1 is set to air the final three races before Amazon Prime Video is lined up to take over for its second season of Cup Series coverage with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24.

Those three races on FS1 include the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, as well as the exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Prime Video is then once again in line for a five-race slate, as is TNT Sports, prior to NBC's season-ending 14-race portion of the broadcast schedule, which is set to feature four races on NBC and 10 on USA Network. Both Prime and TNT arrived in 2025 as a part of the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement.

Full booth information for each of NASCAR's current broadcast partners can be found here.

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the 2026 season's final race on Fox!