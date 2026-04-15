No more NASCAR Cup races on Fox Sports 1 until May

This past Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was the ninth race (eighth points race) of the 2026 season, and it was the fifth in a row that was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox.

Fox opened up the year by airing four consecutive races, including the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and the season's first three points races.

Under NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, which brought Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports into the mix alongside Fox and NBC, Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast calendar was slashed from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and the majority of those races, eight of 14 to be exact, are now on FS1.

But now there are no more races set to be shown on FS1 until May.

No more NASCAR Cup races on FS1 until May

Following the aforementioned stretch of five straight races on FS1, Fox is set to take over for back-to-back race weekends at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway to wrap up the month of April. Those two races are the final two races of the year set to be shown live on Fox.

FS1 is set to wrap up Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule from early to mid-May with three straight races, including the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, plus the exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Whether a race is shown live on Fox or FS1, the trio in the broadcast booth remains the same. Full information regarding the individuals in the broadcast booth for each of NASCAR's four broadcast partners (and six total channels) can be found here.

Amazon Prime Video is set to take over from Fox in late May with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and air five races, just as it did a year ago. TNT Sports is then once again set to air the entirety of summer's five-race In-Season Challenge, prior to NASCAR's second and final off weekend of the Cup Series season.

NBC is set to wrap up the year with 14 races, down from 20 under the previous broadcast deal. Of those 14 races, just four are set to be shown live on main NBC; the other 10 are set to be shown live on USA Network.

Tune in to Fox at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19 for the live broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's ninth race!