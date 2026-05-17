NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Full All-Star Race results

For the second and final time in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is running a non-points race. The first was the Cook Out Clash, which took place at Bowman Gray Stadium before the season officially began in early February, and this weekend's is the All-Star Race, which is at Dover Motor Speedway for the first time in its 42-year existence.

The four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware had hosted at least one points race for 57 consecutive seasons, dating back to when it opened in 1969, but that is no longer the case.

There is also no more All-Star Open. In NASCAR, everyone is apparently an All-Star, as all 36 drivers are set to compete in Sunday's 350-lap race. However, 10 of the 36 are set to be dropped after the first two 75-lap segments.

Of the 36 drivers on the entry list, 19 are already locked into the third and final 200-lap segment, and six more are set to do so based on their results of the first two segments. A NASCAR Fan Vote is set to determine driver number 26.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, who are both locked into the 200-lap third segment, are set to share the front row in the first segment. Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones, who is among the 17 not locked in, is set to start third.

A full starting lineup for the first segment, which was determined by Saturday's unique single-car qualifying session, can be found here. A full event format and segment by segment explanation can be found here.

Follow along with our All-Star Race race updates from Dover.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: All-Star Race Segment 1 results

Order Driver 1 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 6 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 9 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 19 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 24 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 32 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 33 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 36 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: All-Star Race Segment 2 results

Order Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 12 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 13 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 14 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 18 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 19 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 24 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 26 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 28 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 29 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 30 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 31 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 32 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 36 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

A full starting lineup of segment three can be found here.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Full All-Star Race results

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 4 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 11 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 14 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 19 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 26 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Full point standings can be found here, although these are unchanged from the race at Watkins Glen International a week ago, since the All-Star Race is not a points race.

The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the 2026 season's 13th points race, the Coca-Cola 600. Live coverage is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.