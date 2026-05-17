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NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, full All-Star Race results

Dover Motor Speedway is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second and final exhibition race, the All-Star Race.
ByAsher Fair|
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Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

For the second and final time in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is running a non-points race. The first was the Cook Out Clash, which took place at Bowman Gray Stadium before the season officially began in early February, and this weekend's is the All-Star Race, which is at Dover Motor Speedway for the first time in its 42-year existence.

The four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware had hosted at least one points race for 57 consecutive seasons, dating back to when it opened in 1969, but that is no longer the case.

There is also no more All-Star Open. In NASCAR, everyone is apparently an All-Star, as all 36 drivers are set to compete in Sunday's 350-lap race. However, 10 of the 36 are set to be dropped after the first two 75-lap segments.

Of the 36 drivers on the entry list, 19 are already locked into the third and final 200-lap segment, and six more are set to do so based on their results of the first two segments. A NASCAR Fan Vote is set to determine driver number 26.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, who are both locked into the 200-lap third segment, are set to share the front row in the first segment. Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones, who is among the 17 not locked in, is set to start third.

A full starting lineup for the first segment, which was determined by Saturday's unique single-car qualifying session, can be found here. A full event format and segment by segment explanation can be found here.

Follow along with our All-Star Race race updates from Dover.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: All-Star Race Segment 1 results

Order

Driver

1

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

11

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

19

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

24

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

32

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

33

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

36

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: All-Star Race Segment 2 results

Order

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

11

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

13

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

14

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

19

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

26

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

28

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

29

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

32

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

36

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

A full starting lineup of segment three can be found here.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Full All-Star Race results

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

14

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

19

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

21

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

26

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Full point standings can be found here, although these are unchanged from the race at Watkins Glen International a week ago, since the All-Star Race is not a points race.

The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the 2026 season's 13th points race, the Coca-Cola 600. Live coverage is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.

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