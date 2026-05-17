NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Full All-Star Race results

For the second and final time in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is running a non-points race. The first was the Cook Out Clash, which took place at Bowman Gray Stadium before the season officially began in early February, and this weekend's is the All-Star Race, which is at Dover Motor Speedway for the first time in its 42-year existence.
The four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware had hosted at least one points race for 57 consecutive seasons, dating back to when it opened in 1969, but that is no longer the case.
There is also no more All-Star Open. In NASCAR, everyone is apparently an All-Star, as all 36 drivers are set to compete in Sunday's 350-lap race. However, 10 of the 36 are set to be dropped after the first two 75-lap segments.
Of the 36 drivers on the entry list, 19 are already locked into the third and final 200-lap segment, and six more are set to do so based on their results of the first two segments. A NASCAR Fan Vote is set to determine driver number 26.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, who are both locked into the 200-lap third segment, are set to share the front row in the first segment. Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones, who is among the 17 not locked in, is set to start third.
A full starting lineup for the first segment, which was determined by Saturday's unique single-car qualifying session, can be found here. A full event format and segment by segment explanation can be found here.
Follow along with our All-Star Race race updates from Dover.
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: All-Star Race Segment 1 results
Order
Driver
1
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
11
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
19
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
24
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
32
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
33
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
36
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: All-Star Race Segment 2 results
Order
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
13
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
14
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
19
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
24
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
26
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
28
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
29
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
32
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
36
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
A full starting lineup of segment three can be found here.
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Full All-Star Race results
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
4
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
11
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
14
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
19
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
21
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
23
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
26
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Full point standings can be found here, although these are unchanged from the race at Watkins Glen International a week ago, since the All-Star Race is not a points race.
The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the 2026 season's 13th points race, the Coca-Cola 600. Live coverage is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.