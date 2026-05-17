While the NASCAR Cup Series point standings won't change this Sunday afternoon during the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, since this $1 million challenge is the 2026 season's second and final exhibition race, there are still standings to track during Sunday's race.
This race is scheduled to be a 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware, and it is set to consists of a 75-lap first segment, a 75-lap second segment, and a 200-lap third segment.
A full starting lineup for Sunday's first segment can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session, which also featured a pit stop challenge.
The starting lineup for the second segment is set to be based on the results of the first segment, but with the top 26 drivers in reverse order. Drivers from 27th to 36th are simply set to retain their starting positions.
The starting lineup for the third segment is set to be based on the average results for each driver from the first and second segments. However, only 26 drivers are set to qualify, including the 19 who are already locked in. Six more are set to lock in via average finish from segments one and two, while another is set to lock in via the NASCAR Fan Vote.
A full format explanation can be found here.
Follow along with our standings updates from Dover as the All-Star Race unfolds.
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings after Segment 1
Order
Driver
1
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
11
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
19
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
24
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
32
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
33
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
36
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Segment 2 starting lineup
Order
Driver
1
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
2
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
5
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
12
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
20
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
22
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
23
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
32
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
33
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
36
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings after Segment 2
NOTE: These standings are based on average finish. The 19 drivers already locked into segment three locked in either by winning a points race in 2025, winning a points race in 2026, or winning a Cup Series championship. Because some of them have wrecked out, additional spots will be filled by other drivers, also based on average finish, to comprise a 26-car field.
AVERAGE FINISH RANK AFTER SEGMENT 2
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
27
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
30
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
32
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
36
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Segment 3 starting lineup
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
20
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
25
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain entered the race weekend among the 19 drivers already locked into the third segment, but they were eliminated beforehand due to crash damage.
As a result, Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger made it into the third segment, although they did not start at the back, since the starting lineup for the third segment was based on the average finish from segments one and two, even for the 17 drivers already locked in.
Spire Motorsports' Daniel Suarez got into the third segment via the NASCAR Fan Vote and therefore was awarded the 26th and final starting spot.
Several cars that took damage and did not complete segment one and/or segment two made it back for segment three, simply because they were already locked in and the cars were repaired enough to get back on the race track. Due to their poor average finishes from the first and second segments, they started toward the back.
Full race results can be found here.
As for the actual point standings, the 129-lead possessed by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin means that he is guaranteed to retain the lead after next weekend's Coca-600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, even with 85 points, not just 75 points, on the table in this crown jewel race, since it is set to consist of four stages, rather than just three.
NASCAR Cup Series points action is scheduled to resume on Sunday, May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Live coverage is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.