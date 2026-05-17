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Dover NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race results, full standings

The All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway is the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second and final exhibition race.
ByAsher Fair|
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Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

While the NASCAR Cup Series point standings won't change this Sunday afternoon during the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, since this $1 million challenge is the 2026 season's second and final exhibition race, there are still standings to track during Sunday's race.

This race is scheduled to be a 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware, and it is set to consists of a 75-lap first segment, a 75-lap second segment, and a 200-lap third segment.

A full starting lineup for Sunday's first segment can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session, which also featured a pit stop challenge.

The starting lineup for the second segment is set to be based on the results of the first segment, but with the top 26 drivers in reverse order. Drivers from 27th to 36th are simply set to retain their starting positions.

The starting lineup for the third segment is set to be based on the average results for each driver from the first and second segments. However, only 26 drivers are set to qualify, including the 19 who are already locked in. Six more are set to lock in via average finish from segments one and two, while another is set to lock in via the NASCAR Fan Vote.

A full format explanation can be found here.

Follow along with our standings updates from Dover as the All-Star Race unfolds.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings after Segment 1

Order

Driver

1

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

11

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

19

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

24

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

32

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

33

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

36

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Segment 2 starting lineup

Order

Driver

1

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

2

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

5

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

10

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

15

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

20

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

23

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

32

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

33

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

36

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings after Segment 2

NOTE: These standings are based on average finish. The 19 drivers already locked into segment three locked in either by winning a points race in 2025, winning a points race in 2026, or winning a Cup Series championship. Because some of them have wrecked out, additional spots will be filled by other drivers, also based on average finish, to comprise a 26-car field.

AVERAGE FINISH RANK AFTER SEGMENT 2

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

21

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

27

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

30

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

32

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

36

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Segment 3 starting lineup

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

20

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

25

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain entered the race weekend among the 19 drivers already locked into the third segment, but they were eliminated beforehand due to crash damage.

As a result, Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger made it into the third segment, although they did not start at the back, since the starting lineup for the third segment was based on the average finish from segments one and two, even for the 17 drivers already locked in.

Spire Motorsports' Daniel Suarez got into the third segment via the NASCAR Fan Vote and therefore was awarded the 26th and final starting spot.

Several cars that took damage and did not complete segment one and/or segment two made it back for segment three, simply because they were already locked in and the cars were repaired enough to get back on the race track. Due to their poor average finishes from the first and second segments, they started toward the back.

Full race results can be found here.

As for the actual point standings, the 129-lead possessed by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin means that he is guaranteed to retain the lead after next weekend's Coca-600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, even with 85 points, not just 75 points, on the table in this crown jewel race, since it is set to consist of four stages, rather than just three.

NASCAR Cup Series points action is scheduled to resume on Sunday, May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Live coverage is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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