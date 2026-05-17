While the NASCAR Cup Series point standings won't change this Sunday afternoon during the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, since this $1 million challenge is the 2026 season's second and final exhibition race, there are still standings to track during Sunday's race.

This race is scheduled to be a 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware, and it is set to consists of a 75-lap first segment, a 75-lap second segment, and a 200-lap third segment.

A full starting lineup for Sunday's first segment can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session, which also featured a pit stop challenge.

The starting lineup for the second segment is set to be based on the results of the first segment, but with the top 26 drivers in reverse order. Drivers from 27th to 36th are simply set to retain their starting positions.

The starting lineup for the third segment is set to be based on the average results for each driver from the first and second segments. However, only 26 drivers are set to qualify, including the 19 who are already locked in. Six more are set to lock in via average finish from segments one and two, while another is set to lock in via the NASCAR Fan Vote.

A full format explanation can be found here.

Follow along with our standings updates from Dover as the All-Star Race unfolds.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings after Segment 1

Order Driver 1 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 6 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 9 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 19 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 24 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 32 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 33 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 36 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Segment 2 starting lineup

Order Driver 1 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 2 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 5 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 6 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 10 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 15 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 20 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 22 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 23 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 26 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 32 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 33 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 36 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Standings after Segment 2

NOTE: These standings are based on average finish. The 19 drivers already locked into segment three locked in either by winning a points race in 2025, winning a points race in 2026, or winning a Cup Series championship. Because some of them have wrecked out, additional spots will be filled by other drivers, also based on average finish, to comprise a 26-car field.

AVERAGE FINISH RANK AFTER SEGMENT 2

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 4 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 7 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 8 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 27 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 29 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 30 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 31 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 32 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 36 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Segment 3 starting lineup

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 4 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 7 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 8 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 20 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 25 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain entered the race weekend among the 19 drivers already locked into the third segment, but they were eliminated beforehand due to crash damage.

As a result, Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger made it into the third segment, although they did not start at the back, since the starting lineup for the third segment was based on the average finish from segments one and two, even for the 17 drivers already locked in.

Spire Motorsports' Daniel Suarez got into the third segment via the NASCAR Fan Vote and therefore was awarded the 26th and final starting spot.

Several cars that took damage and did not complete segment one and/or segment two made it back for segment three, simply because they were already locked in and the cars were repaired enough to get back on the race track. Due to their poor average finishes from the first and second segments, they started toward the back.

Full race results can be found here.

As for the actual point standings, the 129-lead possessed by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin means that he is guaranteed to retain the lead after next weekend's Coca-600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, even with 85 points, not just 75 points, on the table in this crown jewel race, since it is set to consist of four stages, rather than just three.

NASCAR Cup Series points action is scheduled to resume on Sunday, May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Live coverage is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.