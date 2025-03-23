NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead not being shown on Fox

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been shifted back to the NASCAR Cup Series regular season for the first time since 2021 after hosting a round of 8 playoff race in each of the three most recent seasons.

Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400, the sixth of 26 points races on the regular season calendar, is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval.

And like the previous two races at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this race will not be shown on Fox.

Homestead NASCAR Cup Series race set to be shown on Fox Sports 1

Fox opened up the season by airing four straight Cup Series races, including the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, as well as the season's first three points races at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

But there is just one more race on Fox during Fox's 14-race (12 points races) portion of the calendar, and that race is not scheduled to take place until late April at Talladega Superspeedway. The other seven races between now and when Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to take over are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.

This is the first year of NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, which sees Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports join existing partners Fox and NBC. Fox's portion of the calendar dropped from 18 races to 14, and NBC's dropped from 20 to 14; Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each responsible for five races in between.

And unlike past years, the majority of Fox's races are on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox itself. Similarly, 10 of the 14 races during NBC's portion are set to be shown on USA Network, with only four on NBC. Prior to 2025, it had been an even split.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 23 for the live broadcast of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway.