NASCAR Cup team changes drivers after best finish of 2026

For the first time in 31 NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway races since they first entered the series back in 2021, Live Fast Motorsports had a driver other than team co-owner B.J. McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 car at Talladega Superspeedway two weekends ago.

Daniel Dye, who previously competed for Kaulig Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series before his indefinite suspension and subsequent departure from the team, made his Cup Series debut in the No. 78 Chevrolet, and he did a solid job to bring the car home 24th.

It was the team's first appearance since McLeod led off the season by competing in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, for which he had not previously qualified following the team's post-2023 charter sale, and the season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Daniel Dye replacement confirmed at Watkins Glen

The team did not compete at Texas Motor Speedway this past weekend, but they are set to return this weekend for their first appearance of the season in a road course race at Watkins Glen International, and with a familiar driver behind the wheel.

Katherine Legge, who has been in the news most recently for becoming the 33rd and final driver confirmed on the Indy 500 entry list, is set to make her first Cup Series start of the 2026 season at Watkins Glen.

The 45-year-old British driver made her Cup Series debut with Live Fast Motorsports a year ago and ran a total of seven races, including four on road and street courses. Her top result in such races with 19th on the streets of Chicago, Illinois. She placed 36th at Watkins Glen.

Beyond this weekend, the team's only plans for this year include three more starts for Dye at Pocono Raceway in June, Daytona in August, and Talladega in October, although that remains subject to change.

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of the Go Bowling at the Glen is slated to begin this Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Watkins Glen International!