NASCAR Cup team dropping a car after leading 69 laps

The only 23XI Racing driver to lead more laps in a NASCAR Cup Series race than Corey Heim did in only his third start of the year is Tyler Reddick, who has won five races already this season and leads the point standings.

Reddick's single-race season-high laps led total of 77 came at Darlington Raceway; Heim led 69 at Texas Motor Speedway this past weekend, second-most behind race winner Chase Elliott.

While the strategy didn't play out for the driver of the No. 67 Toyota, and he ended up crashing out of the race late anyway, it marked yet another display of what Heim is capable of doing when given a fast race car, even with very little experience at the sport's top level.

He demonstrated it a year ago by leading 23XI Racing in two of his four Cup starts, including one in which he drove from the back to finish in a career-high sixth, and he has demonstrated it on multiple occasions again in his limited time in the series this year.

However, he will not be competing this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Corey Heim not competing at Watkins Glen

The 23XI Racing development driver has also spent time running in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he won the championship with a 12-win season a year ago, for Tricon Garage, and he's won twice in four starts already this year.

However, he is not on the entry list for any of the three national series races at the season's second road course this weekend.

Heim does not currently have any other Truck Series starts lined up for the 2026 season, although that will likely change at some point.

On the Cup side, he landed a 12-race deal, and his fourth race is scheduled to be the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24.

He is notably 10th in the Cup Series in laps led this season, despite having only competed in three of the season's first 11 races.

If the rumors are to believed, Heim is in line to replace Riley Herbst, alongside Reddick and Bubba Wallace, as a full-time 23XI Racing driver in 2027.

Watkins Glen International is set to host the Go Bowling at the Glen this Sunday afternoon, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the 2026 season's second road course race!