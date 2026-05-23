NASCAR team scrapped original Coca-Cola 600 plans at Charlotte

Editor's note: Due to the timing, the contents of this article have been modified from their original state to reflect Kyle Busch's tragic passing, and to ensure complete clarity regarding this decision.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was initially set to become the third race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule to feature a full field of 40 cars.

In addition to the 36 chartered cars, four non-chartered (open) cars were expected to be on the entry list for this Sunday night's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.

Those cars included the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

Richard Childress Racing opted against third car for Coca-Cola 600

Note that this decision was made earlier in the week, and as far as we know, was unrelated to Thursday's tragic news that broke about Kyle Busch's passing.

While Timmy Hill is set to drive the No. 66 car, Corey Heim is set to drive the No. 67 car, and Katherine Legge is set to drive the No. 78 car, Richard Childress Racing instead opted to focus on their two full-time entries so they will not field the No. 33 car this weekend.

Reigning O'Reilly Series champion Jesse Love, who continues to compete for Richard Childress' team full-time at NASCAR's second highest level, had been slated to make his third Cup Series start of the year in the No. 33 car this weekend before the team opted not to enter it.

As for Busch, he was initially ruled out due to a severe illness, and Richard Childress Racing O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Austin Hill was tabbed to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet, joining Austin Dillon in the team's two-car lineup for this weekend.

It was later announced that Busch had tragically passed away at the age of 41, and out of respect for him, the car has been renumbered to No. 33. The No. 8 is set to be reserved for his 11-year-old son Brexton, should Brexton ever climb the ranks and make it to the Cup Series.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Busch's family and friends as they navigate this unspeakable tragedy.

Future of RCR's third car remains in question

As for Love and the original No. 33 car, he made his first start of the year at Circuit of the Americas in early March and his second at Talladega Superspeedway in late April. He finished 27th in both races.

Note that this decision does not go down as a withdrawal, as Richard Childress Racing never officially entered the non-chartered No. 33 Chevrolet.

Beyond this weekend, the team have not confirmed any plans for their third car. Love doesn't have any more starts lined up, and while Austin Hill is set to run the car in at least three additional races this season, after competing at Phoenix Raceway and Martinsville Speedway in March, the locations for those starts have not yet been confirmed.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday, May 24, with Amazon Prime Video's live coverage set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.