NASCAR driver who beat Kyle Larson replaced for Kansas race

While he continues to struggle mightily during his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Trackhouse Racing driver Connor Zilisch also continues to remind fans what he is capable of.

The 19-year-old, who became just the third driver in O'Reilly Auto Parts Series history to earn double-digit victories in a single season a year ago, is also competing part-time this season at NASCAR's second highest level for JR Motorsports, the team for which he drove full-time as a rookie in 2025.

It took him just three starts to get back to victory lane in 2026. After a rough outing at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), which was marred by contact from a competitor after starting on pole, he placed seventh at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Then at Bristol Motor Speedway, he beat two-time and reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who was also competing in a JR Motorsports Chevrolet, to the checkered flag.

This weekend, however, Zilisch is set to focus squarely on the Cup Series.

Connor Zilisch replacement confirmed for Kansas race

Carson Kvapil, who is the primary driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet after driving it full-time a year ago, is set to be back in the No. 1 car this weekend after driving the team's fifth car, the part-time No. 9 entry, at Bristol.

Kvapil is a full-time driver again this year, following a surprise run to the Championship 4 despite a winless season in 2025, but he has already switched cars five times between two different race teams, with this weekend's move set to mark a sixth.

He has driven the No. 1 Chevrolet in six of the season's first nine races, but he has also spent two races in the No. 9 car, both races in which Zilisch drove the No. 1 car.

He also drove the No. 91 DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet at COTA, when Zilisch was in the No. 1 car but Shane van Gisbergen, also a full-time Trackhouse Racing Cup driver, drove the No. 9 entry and found victory lane.

Beyond this weekend, Zilisch isn't slated to be back in the No. 1 Chevrolet until the season's 13th race, the road course race at Watkins Glen in May. Kvapil is in line to drive the car at Kansas, Talladega Superspeedway, and Texas Motor Speedway before then, as he continues to pursue his first series victory.

Kvapil is currently in line to drive the No. 91 car at Watkins Glen, with SVG likely to pilot the No. 9 car once again.

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