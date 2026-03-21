NASCAR makes late schedule change for Darlington race

Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Darlington Raceway, the sixth race on the 33-race 2026 schedule, was initially scheduled to go green at 5:42 p.m. ET, shortly after the start of the CW Network's 5:30 p.m. ET broadcast time.

But amid the threat of bad weather later in the evening, NASCAR has made the decision to adjust the start time.

The start time for Saturday evening's 147-lap Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval has been moved up, and the race is now scheduled to get underway 10 minutes earlier.

NASCAR adjusts Darlington start time

The race is set to begin at 5:32 p.m. ET. The CW Network is still set to provide live coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

O’Reilly race green flag moved 10 minutes earlier to 5:32p ET. https://t.co/ByOcAWPxTt — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 21, 2026

Practice and qualifying are currently being streamed live on the CW app.

Darlington weather forecast

As for Sunday's Goodyear 400 Cup Series race at the "Lady in Black", The Weather Channel is currently calling for sunny skies and only a 7% chance of precipitation, with a high of 90 degress.

Practice and qualifying for that 293-lap race are scheduled to take place later this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET, with a minimal chance of bad weather causing any further schedule changes. A full qualifying order can be found here.

That race is still scheduled to get underway at 3:12 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, shortly after the start of Fox Sports 1's 3:00 p.m. ET broadcast time. Fox Sports 1 is also set to provide live NASCAR RaceDay coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Tune in to the CW Network at 5:30 p.m. ET this Saturday evening for the live broadcast of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 from Darlington Raceway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the track "Too Tough To Tame" this weekend!