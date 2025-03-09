When does the NASCAR race at Phoenix start? Time change reminder

The fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway, and there is nothing to suggest that that will change.

The Weather Channel is calling for sunny skies and only a 2% chance of rain at the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) oval, so the 312-lap Shriners Children's 500 should be able to be run in its entirety on schedule.

But just as a friendly reminder, be mindful of the fact that the clocks jumped forward an hour overnight, due to the start of the much-maligned daylight savings time, and today is the only 23-hour day of the year.

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. Phoenix local time.

This effectively means that, had the race been contested at the same exact time of day on Saturday, it would have started at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. ET local time).

But with the clocks having changed, don't wait until what would have been 3:30 p.m. ET to tune in, because it will actually be 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. ET), and the race will have already started.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage for the first time this year, and for the first of six consecutive races. Fox is not set to broadcast another race until late April at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, the current points leader and winner of the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

