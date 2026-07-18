Nashville Superspeedway qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

Nashville Superspeedway returned to the NTT IndyCar Series schedule unexpectedly in 2024, as construction on the new Tennessee Titans stadium forced the race to leave the streets of downtown Nashville, Tennessee after just three years.

But this weekend marks the first time during that stretch that the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval will host a race that is not a season finale.

Sunday's 300-lap Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, which has been extended from its former distance of 225 laps, is the 12th of 18 races and the fourth of six oval races on this year's calendar.

It is the final race before the three-week break that is set to precede a gauntlet of a 22-day stretch, one which is scheduled to feature five of the season's final six events.

An unlikely venue brought an end to Alex Palou's five-race pole streak, as he failed to even advance to the Firestone Fast Six at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course after starting on pole at Mid-Ohio in back-to-back years.

Despite having four wins to his name this year, Palou only won one of those five races from pole. His two wins from pole this year are the only wins from pole for any driver in 2026, and only four total races have been won this year from the front row.

Neither Nashville winner since 2024 has come from the front row, and neither polesitter has even managed to finish on the podium.

How much will qualifying matter ahead of what has become one of IndyCar's most exciting races on the calendar over the past couple of years, especially amid its 100-mile extension?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Saturday's single-car qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway.

Full Nashville Superspeedway IndyCar starting lineup

NOTE: This starting lineup is not official until all 25 drivers are included. Drivers are set to qualify in reverse standings order.

1 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 196.852

2 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 196.642

3 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 196.087

4 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 196.05

5 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 195.802

6 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 195.664

7 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 195.585

8 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 195.578

9 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 195.434

10 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 195.389

11 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 195.332

12 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 195.154

13 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 194.947

14 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda - 194.829

15 - Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 194.827

16 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 194.815

17 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 194.808

18 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 194.355

19 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 194.08

20 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 193.396

21 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 192.585

22 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 192.222

23 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 0

24 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 194.086

25 - David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0

Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas are set to receive nine-position grid penalties. Malukas did not qualify after his practice crash so would start last if he is cleared to compete.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from Nashville Superspeedway beginning after the World Cup Final at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from IndyCar's fourth oval race of the year!