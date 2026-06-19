Natalie Decker replacement confirmed for San Diego NASCAR race

For the sixth year in a row, Natalie Decker is running select races in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, even amid continued criticism and concerns surrounding her qualifications to compete at the sport's second-highest national level.

Her No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen Toyota didn't last long in her most recent appearance at Pocono Raceway this past weekend, as she was knocked out of the race early with an engine issue.

It marked Decker's first appearance in a non-drafting O'Reilly Series race since she finished 29th for DGM Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2024.

Natalie Decker replacement confirmed for San Diego

This weekend on Naval Base Coronado, it's team owner Joey Gase who is set to take over behind the wheel of the No. 53 car, which is being run as a Chevrolet.

Gase has made 14 appearances this season across three of his team's race cars, and the No. 53 Chevrolet is set to become the fourth. His top finishes are 19th at Phoenix Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway. He ran the No. 55 Ford at Pocono, and this week, it's Brad Perez who is set to replace him, albeit in a Toyota.

Gase has notably not run a non-oval O'Reilly Series race since the 2019 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, when he competed for MBM Motorsports, although he did relieve Thomas Annunziata at Watkins Glen International back in 2024.

As for Decker, her final remaining scheduled start of the 2026 season is slated to take place at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in July. Her first two starts of the year also came on drafting tracks. She crashed out at Daytona International Speedway and finished 33rd at Talladega, one lap off the lead lap.

The United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Naval Base Coronado starting at 5:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 20. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the O'Reilly Series' inaugural San Diego race!