Oscar Piastri joins elite company that doesn't even include Lewis Hamilton

Oscar Piastri claimed his fourth Grand Prix win of the 2025 Formula 1 season in Miami, a victory that places him among the very best drivers in McLaren's history for one particular achievement.

The win, highlighted by Piastri's climb from P4 to overtake four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen and finish over 30 seconds ahead of any non-McLaren driver on the grid, saw the Australian maintain his control at the top of the world championship standings.

The win was Piastri's third consecutive victory in a row, excluding sprint races. He also won the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

For a team such as McLaren, which such a long and storied history, having a title-contending driver win three races in a row might seem like something fairly ordinary, except this feat has seen Piastri join a very select group of drivers.

Oscar Piastri's unique achievement

To date, only four drivers in the entire 59-year history of the team have managed to achieve at least three wins in a row. For a team with seven previous world champions, that's an extremely exclusive group for Piastri to find himself a part of.

What may astonish many is the fact that Lewis Hamilton, who won the 2008 title with McLaren, is not included in this group. It is one of the few achievements not on his illustrious resume.

Of course, Hamilton did this multiple times during his time with Mercedes, but it eluded him while with McLaren.

The legendary Alain Prost was, in fact, the first McLaren driver to claim three consecutive Grands Prix victories.

He did so across the 1984 and 1985 seasons, beginning with the 1984 European Grand Prix, held at the Nürburgring in Germany. He followed that up with victory at the season-ending 1984 Portuguese Grand Prix, when he finished just 0.5 points behind teammate Niki Lauda in the standings.

The season-opening 1985 Brazilian Grand Prix saw Prost claim the achievement, in a year that would see the Frenchman win the first of his four World Championships.

The second half of one of the most famous/infamous driver lineups in Formula 1 history became the second person to achieve this. Ayrton Senna claimed three consecutive Grands Prix wins across three different seasons with McLaren, with the first being accomplished during his world championship-winning 1988 season.

Senna won the British, German, and Hungarian Grands Prix in 1988 and even took things one step further by winning the Belgian Grand Prix, making him still the only McLaren driver to ever claim four wins in a row, unless Piastri manages to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit this weekend.

The Brazilian also added three consecutive wins in 1989 and another four-win streak to open the 1991 season.

However, the most recent driver to accomplish at least three wins in a row, prior to Piastri, was Mika Häkkinen across the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The two-time world champion claimed three consecutive victories when he won the 1998 Brazilian Grand Prix, having also won the season-opener in Austria and the final race of the 1997 season, the European Grand Prix, at the Circuito Permanente de Jerez in Spain.

Prost, Senna, and Häkkinen are some truly legendary names to be placed alongside, and the current world championship leader has already cemented his place in McLaren history in his still very young Formula 1 career.

Winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix would put him in a category of just two alongside Senna, but to be in this exclusive group of four is already an impressive feat for the 24-year-old from Melbourne.