Formula 1: Two possible Esteban Ocon replacements (plus one longshot)
By Asher Fair
Alpine recently confirmed what had long been expected. Following the 2024 Formula 1 season, which is his fourth season with the organization, Esteban Ocon will not return to the team.
When this announcement was made, the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner was coming off of a Monaco Grand Prix in which he caused an unnecessary collision with teammate Pierre Gasly, whose future with the team beyond 2024 is also in question, on the opening lap.
Given Ocon's history of run-ins with his teammates, his future in Formula 1 is seemingly in doubt, even though there are said to be multiple teams interesting in pursuing his services for 2025.
Whether or not he ends up with a new ride next year, however, does not change the fact that his current car will need a new driver.
Here are the two main replacement possibilities, plus one longshot.
Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan is by far the most likely option to replace Ocon, given his role as Alpine's reserve driver and the extensive testing he has done for the team over the last few seasons. He also just made an appearance in the first practice session ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
The 21-year-old Australian, a six-time race winner in Formula 2, has practically been groomed for this opportunity, and now he appears to be on the verge of landing it.
Mick Schumacher
While not as likely to land the seat as Doohan is, Mick Schumacher is also in consideration, according to team principal Bruno Famin. Famin recently had nothing but positives to say about the Mercedes reserve driver, who currently competes for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship and is reportedly eager to return Formula 1.
A two-year stint with a struggling Haas team should not be the only thing used to judge Schumacher's talent. Even if he doesn't get Ocon's seat, perhaps he could slide into the team if Gasly ends up leaving as well. If not, a reunion with the Prema team with which he won the 2020 Formula 2 title could be on the cards in IndyCar.
Longshot: Valtteri Bottas
The assumption has long been that Sauber will move on from both Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas after the 2024 season as Audi prepare to take over the team completely in 2026. The team have already signed Nico Hulkenberg from Haas, presumably to replace Zhou, and Bottas' future remains up in the air.
Alpine are a team in need of a sense of stability amid a recent decline in performance. Signing the Finnish veteran, who remains the fourth winningest active driver on the grid, would be a step in the right direction, whether they bring back Gasly or not.