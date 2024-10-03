NASCAR: 3 teams that still need new drivers for 2025
By Asher Fair
Kaulig Racing recently announced that they have acquired the No. 10 from the soon-to-be-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing and are set to replace Daniel Hemric with Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet, which is currently the No. 31 Chevrolet, in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Having already announced that A.J. Allmendinger is set to return to the team for the full 2025 Cup Series season after they moved him from full-time Cup Series driver to full-time Xfinity Series driver after the 2023 season, the confirmations of Dillon and the car number change solidify their two-car lineup for next year.
Several other teams, however, still have not solidified their driver lineups, and changes are guaranteed at all three of them. Let's have a look at each.
Rick Ware Racing
Rick Ware Racing are usually one of the last teams to confirm their driver lineup, and they have not confirmed any drivers for their No. 15 Ford or their No. 51 Ford. Justin Haley entered the 2024 season behind the wheel of the latter, but he has since moved to Spire Motorsports.
Corey LaJoie is Haley's replacement for the rest of 2024, but whether or not he returns to Rick Ware's team in 2025 remains to be seen. The No. 15 Ford has been split between Kaz Grala, Cody Ware, and Riley Herbst this season.
Front Row Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports may be one of the two teams at the center of the ongoing charter dispute, the other being 23XI Racing, but they have already acquired a third charter for the 2025 season from Stewart-Haas Racing.
Todd Gilliland, who currently drives the No. 38 Ford, is set to be back for a fourth season with the team, though a number change is not out of the question with Michael McDowell leaving the No. 34 Ford to join Spire Motorsports. The team have signed Noah Gragson from Stewart-Haas Racing to join Gilliland, but a third driver has not yet been named.
It is widely believed that Zane Smith, who won a Truck Series championship for the team back in 2022, will return to Bob Jenkins' organization at the Cup level, after having been both replaced at Spire Motorsports and released by Trackhouse Racing Team from his development deal for 2025.
Fourth Stewart-Haas Racing charter (Team TBD)
Gene Haas is retaining one of Stewart-Haas Racing's four charters to run the Haas Factory Team, while one is headed to Front Row Motorsports and the other is headed to Trackhouse Racing Team, which have added the No. 88 Chevrolet for Shane van Gisbergen alongside Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet and Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet.
23XI Racing have long been rumored to acquire the fourth to expand to three cars themselves, but that is far from a sure thing, given their ongoing charter dispute with – and now lawsuit against – NASCAR.
Riley Herbst is viewed as the most likely addition to their roster if they do indeed add a full-time entry, but it is possible that they could split it between multiple drivers as well, such as Martin Truex Jr. and Corey Heim.
RFK Racing remains an outside possibility when it comes to acquiring a third charter if the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team opt to stay at two cars.