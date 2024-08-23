NASCAR Cup Series driver at risk of missing the Daytona race?
For just the fourth time during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the entry list for a race is full.
There were 42 cars on the entry list for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February, 40 for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May, and 40 for the second annual race at the Chicago Street Course back in July.
The Cup Series is back in Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, and there are 40 cars on the entry list for the 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked oval, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Field sizes are capped at 40 cars, so unlike back in February, there will not be two cars that fail to qualify.
Unlike for the Daytona 500, nobody is at risk of missing the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend.
In addition to the 36 full-time charter entries, there are four non-charter cars on the entry list this weekend. Richard Childress Racing have added a third entry, the No. 33 Chevrolet, for Austin Hill, and three other teams that don't compete full-time are set to run a single car.
NY Racing Team are set to enter the No. 44 Chevrolet for Joey Gase, Beard Motorsports are set to enter the No. 62 Chevrolet for Parker Retzlaff, and Live Fast Motorsports are set to enter the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod.
As for the charter entries, two have been shared by multiple drivers throughout the 2024 season. Cody Ware is set to drive the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing for the sixth time this year (and second year in a row) while Shane van Gisbergen is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing for the fifth time this year and first since the Chicago race last month.
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to be shown live on NBC from Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 24. The reigning race winner is RFK Racing's Chris Buescher. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!