NASCAR Cup Series: One driver change confirmed for Daytona race
By Asher Fair
Two of the 36 charter entries have been shared by a rotation of drivers throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
One of those two cars is set to have a different driver for this Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway than it had in this past Monday's rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Cody Ware is set to return for a second straight race behind the wheel of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, marking his sixth appearance of the season, but the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet is set to have a different driver.
Kaulig Racing make another driver change
Shane van Gisbergen is set to make his fifth start of the Cup Series season for Matt Kaulig's team, the team for which he competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet. His most recent Cup Series start came in the early July race at the Chicago Street Course.
Van Gisbergen is one of five drivers who have driven the No. 16 car at some point this season. The other four include his two full-time Xfinity Series teammates, A.J. Allmendinger and Josh Williams, as well as Ty Dillon and Derek Kraus.
As for the No. 15 Ford, Ware is one of three drivers so far this year. The other two are Kaz Grala, who has driven in a majority of the races, and Riley Herbst.
There are also four non-charter cars on the entry list for this Saturday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, making this race only the fourth of the year in which the 40-car limit is set to be reached.
Richard Childress Racing are set to field a third car, the No. 33 Chevrolet, for Austin Hill, while part-time teams NY Racing Team, Beard Motorsports, and Live Fast Motorsports are all set to return, fielding the No. 44 Chevrolet for Joey Gase, the No. 62 Chevrolet for Parker Retzlaff, and the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod, respectively.
NBC is set to air the Coke Zero Sugar 400 live from Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 24. RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is the reigning race winner. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!