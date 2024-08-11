NASCAR Cup Series: Richmond race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
Following a three-week break in the action due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Richmond Raceway is set to become the first track to host two races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday evening. The Cook Out 400 is the 23rd of 26 races on the regular season schedule.
Unlike the most recent race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) oval in Richmond, Virginia is set to be shown live on USA Network as opposed to NBC, though the Brickyard 400 did eventually move over to USA Network due to a late red flag.
The late March race at Richmond was also shown on the alternate channel during Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule, that being Fox Sports 1.
Richmond race not being shown on NBC
The Cook Out 400 is the fourth of six races set to be shown on USA Network during the regular season. NBC has already aired three of its four scheduled regular season races.
Remaining on USA Network's schedule during the regular season are the races at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 18 and Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1. Remaining on NBC's is the race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
The four-round, 10-race postseason is set to consist of four races on USA Network and six races on NBC. Those four races on USA Network are set to be the first four playoff races, and the six races on NBC are set to wrap up the season.
2024 season concludes 10-year media deal
Next year is set to mark the beginning of a new media rights deal, a seven-year deal that is set to run through 2031, and NBC's portion of the schedule is set to drop from 20 races to 14.
NBC itself is set to drop from 10 races to four, while USA Network, which effectively replaced NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021, is set to stay at 10.
Fox's portion is also set to drop from 16 races to 12 (plus the two exhibition events), thanks to the addition of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports for five races each.
Unlike previous years, Fox Sports 1 is set to show a majority of the races (nine of 14) during Fox's portion, meaning that only nine of 38 total races are set to be shown on Fox or NBC next year.
USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Cook Out 400 from Richmond Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 11. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at Richmond back in March, and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is the reigning winner of this weekend's race from last year.