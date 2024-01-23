NASCAR driver announcement solidifies 2024 full-time lineup
There are officially 34 drivers set to compete full-time throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Two charter cars are set to be shared.
By Asher Fair
Up until last week, 35 of the 36 charter cars had confirmed drivers for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, but only 34 of those 35 cars had confirmed full-time drivers.
Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet is set to be a shared entry throughout the 36-race season. A.J. Allmendinger is set to drive it in at least the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. More details on the car's driver lineup are forthcoming.
But Rick Ware Racing's second car -- confirmed to be the No. 15 Ford after Justin Haley's car was finally announced as the No. 51 Ford -- did not have any drivers.
With Cody Ware, who had competed full-time for his father's team from the start of the 2022 season up until his arrest and suspension last April, having been reinstated by NASCAR, there was a possibility that Rick Ware Racing would add a second full-time driver rather than continuing to run a shared entry.
However, that possibility is now off the table, as Rick Ware racing have announced that Kaz Grala is set to drive the No. 15 Ford in 25 races (the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, plus 24 of 36 points races) on the 2024 schedule.
With Grala not competing full-time, this announcement means that two of the 36 charter cars are set to be shared throughout the upcoming season. As a result, the full-time driver lineup is officially set with 34 drivers.
Here's a full rundown.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series: Full-time drivers
NOTE: (R) means rookie.
Front Row Motorsports, Ford
No. 34 - Michael McDowell
No. 38 - Todd Gilliland
Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Kyle Larson
No. 9 - Chase Elliott
No. 24 - William Byron
No. 48 - Alex Bowman
Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
No. 11 - Denny Hamlin
No. 19 - Martin Truex Jr.
No. 20 - Christopher Bell
No. 54 - Ty Gibbs
JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
No. 31 - Daniel Hemric
Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 - Erik Jones
RFK Racing, Ford
No. 6 - Brad Keselowski
No. 17 - Chris Buescher
Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
No. 3 - Austin Dillon
No. 8 - Kyle Busch
Rick Ware Racing, Ford
No. 51 - Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 7 - Corey LaJoie
No. 71 - Zane Smith (R)
No. 77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
No. 4 - Josh Berry (R)
No. 10 - Noah Gragson
No. 14 - Chase Briscoe
No. 41 - Ryan Preece
Team Penske, Ford
No. 2 - Austin Cindric
No. 12 - Ryan Blaney
No. 22 - Joey Logano
Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet
No. 1 - Ross Chastain
No. 99 - Daniel Suarez
23XI Racing, Toyota
No. 23 - Bubba Wallace
No. 45 - Tyler Reddick
Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
No. 21 - Harrison Burton
The Busch Light Clash is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 66th annual Daytona 500 is officially scheduled to get the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season underway on Sunday, February 18, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to sign up for a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss either event!