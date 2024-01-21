NASCAR: Two teams still have seats to fill for the 2024 season
Rick Ware Racing have confirmed that Kaz Grala is set to drive the No. 15 Ford during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, but just part-time.
By Asher Fair
There are 34 drivers set to compete full-time behind the wheel of charter cars throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the other two non-chartered entries are set to be shared.
Just one driver has been confirmed for each of the two shared entries, meaning that two teams still have seats to fill for the remainder of the season. There is less than a month to go until the season is scheduled to begin.
A.J. Allmendinger, who drove the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing full-time last year, is set to return to the car for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but nothing else has been confirmed about the No. 16 Chevrolet's schedule.
Two NASCAR Cup Series teams still have seats to fill
Ty Dillon has long been rumored as a possibility for Matt Kaulig's team, though he is set to compete full-time in the Truck Series. Allmendinger's Cup Series schedule is expected to grow significantly, even though he is set to compete full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series.
Justin Haley confirmed his move from Kaulig Racing to Rick Ware Racing for the 2024 season over the summer, but his car number had not been announced until last week. He is set to drive the No. 51 Ford, meaning that the team's No. 15 Ford is set to be a shared entry.
Kaz Grala is set to drive the No. 15 Ford in 25 races on the 2024 schedule. His full schedule is not confirmed, but seeing as how his plans include the Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, he cannot compete in more than 24 of the 36 points races.
As a result, Rick Ware Racing still have work to do to solidify their driver lineup for the upcoming season as well. Most notably, they have yet to announce a driver for the Daytona 500, making the No. 15 Ford the only one of 40 confirmed entries without a confirmed driver.
J.J. Yeley, one of the team's primary drivers over the last few years, has already ruled out a return. Could Cody Ware, the son of team owner Rick Ware, make a return after being reinstated by NASCAR? He had been competing full-time from the start of the 2022 season up until his arrest and suspension last April.
The 66th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the 2024 season underway in just four weeks, with the race set for Sunday, February 18. Fox is set to provide live coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET, so don't miss your change to start a free trial of FuboTV to catch all the action!