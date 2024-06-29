NASCAR driver set for surprise Cup Series start, first in three years
By Asher Fair
For the first time since entering the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017, MBM Motorsports did not make any Cup Series starts in 2023, but the 2024 season has seen them return for a number of races.
Though they had planned on competing in the recent race at Iowa Speedway and ultimately withdrew the No. 66 Ford from the entry list, Carl Long's team are indeed set to return this weekend for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Three drivers have driven the No. 66 Ford so far this year, and two of them had not competed in the Cup Series since 2021.
Timmy Hill had attempted to qualify for the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but he failed to do so. His start at Circuit of the Americas back in March was his first since November 2021 at Phoenix Raceway. He also competed in the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway back in May.
David Starr competed in the race at Martinsville Speedway back in April, and he had not competed in the Cup Series since October 2021 at Kansas Speedway. He was set to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, but due to a prior commitment, it was B.J. McLeod who drove the No. 66 Ford.
For the third time this season, set to drive the No. 66 Ford is a driver who has not competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2021.
Chad Finchum, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, is set to compete in Sunday's 300-lap Ally 400 around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval. The 29-year-old has not competed in the Cup Series since October 2021 at Kansas.
Finchum has made six career Cup Series starts, all with MBM Motorsports. He competed at Nashville back in June 2021 as well.
Finchum has competed for the team in the Xfinity Series in every season since 2017. From 2017 to 2022, he competed exclusively for Long's organization at NASCAR's second highest level.
In 2023, he also competed in select races for SS-Green Light Racing, and he is set to compete for the team again at Nashville in the Xfinity Series this weekend. He also competed for Joey Gase Motorsports in a race a few weeks ago.
MBM Motorsports' 2024 NASCAR Cup Series plans
MBM Motorsports also plan to compete in the upcoming race at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7, and they have confirmed that Josh Bilicki is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in this race, making him the team's fifth driver of the year.
They also have plans to compete in the regular season races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24, but they have not confirmed drivers for either event.
MBM Motorsports then plan to return for the playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix on Sunday, November 10. No drivers have been confirmed for any of these races.
The Ally 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday, June 30 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.