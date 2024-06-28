NASCAR team confirms return plans after withdrawing from race
By Asher Fair
Two weekends ago at Iowa Speedway, MBM Motorsports planned on making their fifth appearance of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, doing so with David Starr behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford for what would have been his second start of the year.
However, the Carl Long-owned team opted to withdraw from the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, and they did not return for this past weekend's USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Now they are indeed slated to make their fifth start of the 2024 season, doing so this Sunday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway. Chad Finchum is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in the Ally 400, which is his home race.
MBM Motorsports, Chad Finchum returning at Nashville
Finchum's start in this 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval is set to be his first since October 2021, when he competed for MBM Motorsports at Kansas Speedway.
All six of the 29-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee native's career Cup Series starts, including one at Nashville in June 2021, have come with MBM Motorsports.
Finchum is set to become the fourth driver to drive the No. 66 Ford this year. Timmy Hill, who also hadn't competed in a Cup Series race since 2021, drove the car at Circuit of the Americas back in March. Starr, who hadn't competed in a Cup Series race since 2021 himself, drove it at Martinsville Speedway back in April.
Hill then returned to compete in the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway back in May, and B.J. McLeod competed in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway the following weekend after Starr was ruled out due to a prior commitment.
MBM Motorsports also recently confirmed that Josh Bilicki is set to become the team's fifth driver of the 2024 season in next Sunday afternoon's street race in Chicago, Illinois.
They also plan to compete in the regular season races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24, though they have not confirmed drivers for either race.
Additionally, they have plans to compete in the playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10. They have not named drivers for any of these races either.
Sunday's Ally 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 30.