NASCAR team withdraws from race, confirms return plans
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports had originally planned on competing in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway this past Sunday night, with David Starr behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford for his first start since the early April race at Martinsville Speedway.
But despite the fact that the team appeared on the entry list for this race, they opted to withdraw and did not compete in the 350-lap Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval.
Carl Long's team had never planned on competing in this coming Sunday afternoon's USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. However, they have confirmed that Josh Bilicki is set to compete for the team in the upcoming Grant Park 165, the second annual race on the streets of Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, July 7 (4:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
It is worth mentioning that the team had also originally planned on competing in next weekend's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway first. But they have not yet confirmed a driver for that race, so it remains to be seen whether they will indeed be back for that event before Bilicki competes in Chicago.
Josh Bilicki to compete for MBM Motorsports in Chicago
MBM Motorsports have made four appearances so far during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after missing the 2023 season entirely.
Timmy Hill, who hadn't competed in a Cup Series race since 2021, competed for the team in the race at Circuit of the Americas in March and in the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May, while Starr, who also hadn't competed in the series since 2021, competed at Martinsville.
B.J. McLeod competed in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May after Starr was revealed to have had a prior commitment.
MBM Motorsports also plan to compete in the regular season races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
Additionally, they are aiming to compete in the playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.