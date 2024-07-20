NASCAR team, driver returning for Brickyard 400 after missing Pocono
MBM Motorsports sat out this past Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after making back-to-back starts at Nashville Superspeedway and the Chicago Street Course, marking their first string of back-to-back appearances in points races since the end of the 2021 season.
But the Carl Long-owned team are set to return this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The No. 66 Ford is one of three non-charter cars on the entry list for Sunday afternoon's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, which is set to be the first true Brickyard 400 since 2020 after the Cup Series ran on the track's road course for three consecutive seasons.
The other two are set to be fielded by teams that regularly field two entries, Richard Childress Racing and Legacy Motor Club.
MBM Motorsports, B.J. McLeod to return at Indy
MBM Motorsports have competed in five points races so far this season, and five different drivers piloted the No. 66 Ford in those five races. One of those five drivers is set to return for a second start this weekend.
B.J. McLeod, who had never previously competed for MBM Motorsports in the Cup Series and had not competed for the organization at all since competing in select races during the 2015 Xfinity Series season, drove the No. 66 Ford in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May.
David Starr, who competed at Martinsville Speedway back in April, was due to compete in the Coca-Cola 600, but a prior commitment led to McLeod's appearance. Starr was then set to return for the race at Iowa Speedway in June, but the team withdrew from that event completely.
The team's other drivers this season include Timmy Hill, who competed at Circuit of the Americas in March; Chad Finchum, who competed at Nashville in June; and Josh Bilicki, who competed in Chicago earlier this month. Hill did make a second start, but it came in the non-points All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway back in May.
