NASCAR: Time confirmed for Joe Gibbs Racing driver announcement
By Asher Fair
Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed over the weekend that they would be announcing the newest member of their 2025 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup on Tuesday.
Their newest driver is set to replace the retiring Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota. After contemplating retirement but signing one-year contract extensions in back-to-back summers, the 2017 champion confirmed a week and a half ago that the 2024 season would be his last.
That announcement is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET this afternoon, with the live stream set to be shown on YouTube.
Chase Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing?
It has long been expected that Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe is set to be Truex's replacement. James Small is set to remain the crew chief of the No. 19 team in 2025.
Briscoe, as well as his three Stewart-Haas Racing teammates, have been seeking new rides for the 2025 season after the confirmation that their current team will be shutting down at the end of the year.
The 29-year-old Mitchell, Indiana native has been the de facto team leader at Stewart-Haas Racing since Kevin Harvick retired at the end of the 2023 season. He has been with the team since 2021 and leads all four of their drivers in the point standings through the first 18 races on the 36-race 2024 schedule.
Among the team's current driver lineup, Briscoe is the only driver with a victory or a playoff berth. He won at Phoenix Raceway in March 2022 and went on to advance to the round of 8 of the postseason before settling for a career-high ninth place finish in the standings.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell accidentally leaked the news of Briscoe's arrival over the weekend, stating that "Chase" would be joining the team to solidify their four-car lineup for 2025.
Bell has been with Joe Gibbs Racing as the driver of the No. 20 Toyota since 2021. Denny Hamlin, who has driven the No. 11 car full-time since 2006, is set to become the oldest full-time driver in the series once Truex retires. Ty Gibbs has driven the No. 54 Toyota since last year.