NASCAR: Two more car numbers don't have teams for 2025
By Asher Fair
Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed earlier in the year that they will be shutting down after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, though team co-owner Gene Haas decided to retain one of his team's four charters to run the new Haas Factory Team.
Front Row Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing Team have each acquired one of the other charters, and it has long been rumored that 23XI Racing will acquire the other. RFK Racing is also seen as a possibility.
Haas is set to retain the No. 41 for his team. The No. 41 Ford is currently driven by Ryan Preece, who does not yet have a ride lined up for the 2025 season. Current Stewart-Haas Racing Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer is set to replace him.
The team's other three Cup Series drivers have all found new rides for next year.
Josh Berry, who currently drives the No. 4 Ford, is set to move to Wood Brothers Racing, replacing Harrison Burton behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford. Noah Gragson, who currently drives the No. 10 Ford, is set to move to Front Row Motorsports in their new entry. And Chase Briscoe, who currently drives the No. 14 Ford, is set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing the retiring Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota.
As for Stewart-Haas Racing's car numbers, No. 41 isn't the only one set to be used in 2025.
Kaulig Racing announced that they have acquired the rights to the No. 10, and they are set to run the No. 10 Chevrolet instead of the No. 31 Chevrolet next year. Ty Dillon is set to replace Daniel Hemric behind the wheel of that car. Kaulig Racing have run the No. 10 car in the Xfinity Series since 2018, so using the number in the Cup Series, now that it had become available, made sense.
That leaves two Stewart-Haas Racing numbers which don't have homes for the 2025 season: No. 4 and No. 14. No Cup Series season has been contested without a No. 4 car since 2013, and no Cup Series season has been contested without a No. 14 car since 1998.
Barring another surprise number change, the 2025 season will likely change that.
After purchasing a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, Front Row Motorsports are set to add the No. 36 Ford to what is currently a two-car lineup consisting of the No. 34 Ford and the No. 38 Ford, while Trackhouse Racing Team are set to add the No. 88 Chevrolet to what is currently a two-car lineup consisting of the No. 1 Chevrolet and the No. 99 Chevrolet.
Should 23XI Racing expand to three full-time cars, they will likely add the No. 67 Toyota alongside the No. 23 Toyota and the No. 45 Toyota. They have used the No. 50 for their part-time entry on select occasions in 2024 since 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of primary sponsor Mobil 1, but they will likely revert back to the No. 67 for that car.
Should RFK Racing expand to three full-time cars, they will likely add the No. 60 Ford, as they have done on a number of occasions in 2024. They already run the No. 6 Ford and the No. 17 Ford.
All things considered, the 2025 season will likely see the addition of three full-time numbers – No. 36, No. 88, and whichever number is added by the third buyer of a Stewart-Haas Racing charter – while No. 4 and No. 14 could be joining No. 31 on the list of those no longer running the full 36-race schedule, if at all. No. 10 and No. 41, however, are set to stick around.