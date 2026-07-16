Replacement confirmed for IndyCar driver after NASCAR debut

Second-year Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing NTT IndyCar Series driver Louis Foster took full advantage of his series' off weekend following the race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Independence Day Weekend and decided it was a good time to make his NASCAR debut.

Foster drove the No. 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet, which is driven primarily by Spencer Boyd, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Lime Rock Park road course, and he did a respectable job to bring the truck home 21st.

But this weekend, Foster and the other 24 IndyCar drivers are set to return to action with the 2026 season's 12th overall race and fourth oval race at Nashville Superspeedway, where NASCAR contested a tripleheader weekend back in late May.

Replacement confirmed for Louis Foster at North Wilkesboro

But it won't be Boyd back behind the wheel of the No. 76 Chevrolet in this Saturday afternoon's FaithFest 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Nathan Nicholson, the 20-year-old Bloomington, Indiana native who competed in three non-oval races earlier this season, is set to make his NASCAR oval debut in this 250-lap race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) oval in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Nicholson didn't finish either one of the two street races in St. Petersburg, Florida or on Naval Base Coronado, but he did place 20th in the road course race at Watkins Glen International.

After this weekend, Boyd is expected to run the remainder of the 2026 schedule. The 2019 Talladega Superspeedway winner's best finish of the year is on par with that of Nicholson, as he placed 20th at Texas Motor Speedway.

Foster does not currently have any confirmed plans to return to the Truck Series. He is 18th in the IndyCar championship standings with seven races remaining on the 2026 calendar.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the FaithFest 250 from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 18. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action!