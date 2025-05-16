Richard Childress Racing dropping a car after season-best finish

For the third time of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and specifically the third time in the five most recent races, Richard Childress Racing added the No. 33 Chevrolet this past Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway.

After Austin Hill drove the car at Darlington Raceway and Jesse Love drove it at Bristol Motor Speedway, Love made an additional start for Beard Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway. But he returned to Richard Childress Racing, the team for which he competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, at Kansas.

Love finished Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval in 29th place, marking his new career-high finish and the No. 33 car's best finish of the 2025 season.

Richard Childress Racing not fielding the No. 33 Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro

Both Hill and Love have additional Cup Series starts planned throughout the rest of the year, but Richard Childress Racing will not field the No. 33 Chevrolet during All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

There are only two part-time cars on the entry list for this weekend at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval.

Rick Ware Racing have added the No. 15 Ford for full-time driver Cody Ware, as they have brought in Harrison Burton to drive the No. 51 Ford since he is locked into the 250-lap main event, and Garage 66 have added the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum.

The other non-chartered (open) car which made an appearance at Kansas, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, will also not compete at North Wilkesboro. Corey Heim made his first Cup Series start of the season in the car at Kansas and finished in a team-high 13th place.

