Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Coronado NASCAR race

Because NASCAR is not allowing full-time Cup Series drivers to run Friday's Craftsman Truck Series race or Saturday's O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at the new Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado to prepare for Sunday's inaugural Cup Series race at the San Diego, California street course, Ross Chastain's seven-race Truck Series start streak is set to come to an end.

Plus, Chastain has already competed in eight Truck Series races this year, which is the maximum allowable total for any full-time Cup Series driver with at least three years of Cup Series experience.

Following his 17th place finish at Michigan International Speedway in the series' most recent race two weekends ago, Chastain, whose top finish of the year is a runner-up effort at Darlington Raceway in March, is done competing in the Truck Series this season.

Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for San Diego

Landen Lewis, who has made two starts behind the wheel of the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet this season, is set to make a third this weekend in the inaugural NASCAR national series race around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit.

The 2025 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour champion entered the 2026 season having made just three career Truck Series starts, including two for Roper Racing in 2023 and one for Hattori Racing Enterprises in 2024.

He competed in the first-ever Truck Series street race in St. Petersburg, Florida back in June and finished in a career-high sixth, before placing 14th in his most recent start at Rockingham Speedway in April.

Aside from Chastain and Lewis, the only other driver to drive the No. 45 truck this season is Ricky Stenhouse Jr., another full-time Cup Series driver. Stenhouse has driven for the team in five races across three different trucks.

Beyond this weekend, Lewis is expected to make additional starts behind the wheel of the No. 45 Chevrolet this season, but the team have yet to make any official driver announcements pertaining to this entry.

Friday's inaugural Truck Series race on Naval Base Coronado is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the Navy 250!