Silverstone F1 qualifying, full British Grand Prix starting lineup

Race number nine of 22 on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule, which originally featured a record-matching 24 races before two early-season cancelations, is the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit.

While overtaking has increased this year in the first season under the sport's new regulations, all eight Grands Prix contested so far have been won by a driver who started on the front row.

That has also been true for all four sprint races contested so far in 2026, including Saturday's, which was won from P2 on the grid by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

But the 2025 edition of the 52-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.661-mile (5.892-kilometer) road course in Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom was won from third on the grid by McLaren's Lando Norris.

Will this weekend's Grand Prix qualifying prove just as crucial this weekend as it has throughout the 2026 season thus far?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Silverstone.

British Grand Prix F1 Silverstone qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



18 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



19 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



22 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

British Grand Prix F1 Silverstone qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi



12 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



14 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



16 - Alex Albon, Williams

British Grand Prix F1 Silverstone qualifying: Q3 results

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

4 - George Russell, Mercedes

5 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

6 - Lando Norris, McLaren

7 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Full British Grand Prix F1 starting lineup at Silverstone

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

4 - George Russell, Mercedes

5 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

6 - Lando Norris, McLaren

7 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

11 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

12 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

14 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16 - Alex Albon, Williams

17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

19 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

22 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

The British Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Silverstone Circuit beginning at 9:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 5.