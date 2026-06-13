Spain F1 qualifying, full Barcelona Grand Prix starting lineup

While Formula 1 is still racing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, that race is no longer considered the official Spanish Grand Prix, due to the addition of September's race at the Madring in Madrid.
This Sunday's 66-lap race around the iconic 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain is officially classified as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
Qualifying has been crucial everywhere in 2026, with five of the six Grands Prix contested thus far having been won from pole and the other one having been won from the front row, even with the new regulations having led to more overtaking than usual.
Expect qualifying to be crucial once again in Spain for race number seven of 22 on the 2026 calendar. Nine consecutive Grands Prix at Catalunya have been won from the front row. In only three of the track's 35 races has somebody started the race outside of the top two and gone on to win, and nobody has ever won from below fifth on the grid.
Can Kimi Antonelli stay hot with another pole-to-win performance in Spain?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
18 - Alex Albon, Williams
19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
22 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
11 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
16 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results
1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
3 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
4 - Lando Norris, McLaren
5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
9 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
10 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Full Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix starting lineup
Rank
Driver
1
George Russell, Mercedes
2
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
3
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
4
Lando Norris, McLaren
5
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
7
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
9
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
10
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
12
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
13
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
14
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15
Ollie Bearman, Haas
16
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
17
Esteban Ocon, Haas
18
Alex Albon, Williams
19
Sergio Perez, Cadillac
20
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
22
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.
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