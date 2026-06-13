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Spain F1 qualifying, full Barcelona Grand Prix starting lineup

The seventh race of the 2026 Formula 1 season is the Barcelona Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
ByAsher Fair|
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George Russell, Mercedes, Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Formula 1
George Russell, Mercedes, Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Formula 1 | Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Formula 1 is still racing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, that race is no longer considered the official Spanish Grand Prix, due to the addition of September's race at the Madring in Madrid.

This Sunday's 66-lap race around the iconic 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain is officially classified as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Qualifying has been crucial everywhere in 2026, with five of the six Grands Prix contested thus far having been won from pole and the other one having been won from the front row, even with the new regulations having led to more overtaking than usual.

Expect qualifying to be crucial once again in Spain for race number seven of 22 on the 2026 calendar. Nine consecutive Grands Prix at Catalunya have been won from the front row. In only three of the track's 35 races has somebody started the race outside of the top two and gone on to win, and nobody has ever won from below fifth on the grid.

Can Kimi Antonelli stay hot with another pole-to-win performance in Spain?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18 - Alex Albon, Williams

19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

22 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

16 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
3 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
4 - Lando Norris, McLaren
5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
9 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
10 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Full Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix starting lineup

Rank

Driver

1

George Russell, Mercedes

2

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

3

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

4

Lando Norris, McLaren

5

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

7

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

9

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

10

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

11

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

12

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

13

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

14

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15

Ollie Bearman, Haas

16

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

17

Esteban Ocon, Haas

18

Alex Albon, Williams

19

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

22

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.

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