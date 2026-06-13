Spain F1 qualifying, full Barcelona Grand Prix starting lineup

While Formula 1 is still racing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, that race is no longer considered the official Spanish Grand Prix, due to the addition of September's race at the Madring in Madrid.

This Sunday's 66-lap race around the iconic 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain is officially classified as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Qualifying has been crucial everywhere in 2026, with five of the six Grands Prix contested thus far having been won from pole and the other one having been won from the front row, even with the new regulations having led to more overtaking than usual.

Expect qualifying to be crucial once again in Spain for race number seven of 22 on the 2026 calendar. Nine consecutive Grands Prix at Catalunya have been won from the front row. In only three of the track's 35 races has somebody started the race outside of the top two and gone on to win, and nobody has ever won from below fifth on the grid.

Can Kimi Antonelli stay hot with another pole-to-win performance in Spain?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



18 - Alex Albon, Williams



19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



22 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls



12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi



13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



15 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



16 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes

2 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

3 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

4 - Lando Norris, McLaren

5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

9 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

10 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Full Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix starting lineup

Rank Driver 1 George Russell, Mercedes 2 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari 3 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes 4 Lando Norris, McLaren 5 Max Verstappen, Red Bull 6 Isack Hadjar, Red Bull 7 Oscar Piastri, McLaren 8 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls 9 Nico Hulkenberg, Audi 10 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 11 Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls 12 Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi 13 Franco Colapinto, Alpine 14 Pierre Gasly, Alpine 15 Ollie Bearman, Haas 16 Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams 17 Esteban Ocon, Haas 18 Alex Albon, Williams 19 Sergio Perez, Cadillac 20 Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac 21 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 22 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.