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Suzuka F1 qualifying, full Japanese Grand Prix starting lineup

The Japanese Grand Prix is the final race on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule before the unexpected five-week break.
ByAsher Fair|
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George Russell, Mercedes, Formula 1
George Russell, Mercedes, Formula 1 | Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images

After one off weekend, Formula 1 is set to be back in action this weekend at Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix, which suddenly finds itself as the third and final race on the 2026 schedule before an unexpected five-week break.

With both the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix canceled due to the political conflict in the Middle East, reducing the 2026 schedule from 24 races to 22, this Sunday's 53-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.609-mile (5.808-kilometer) Suzuka road course in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan is the final race on the calendar until May's Miami Grand Prix.

In the past 15 races at Suzuka, just one winner has come from outside the front row, and that winner, Valtteri Bottas, started third in 2019. The past four Japanese Grands Prix, dating back to 2022, have been won from pole. Max Verstappen won the race on each of those four occasions.

While the Mercedes cars have not been strong off the starting grid, they have been head and shoulders above the rest of the pack on pure pace, and it has led to two 1-2 finishes, both after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli shared the front row.

Russell won in Melbourne and Antonelli won in Shanghai, and both won from pole, so unless there's an incident, it would not be surprising to see another 1-2 finish and another win from pole, or at least from the front row, for Mercedes.

Who will get the job done in qualifying? Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Suzuka Circuit.

Japanese Grand Prix F1 qualifying

Japanese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Alex Albon, Williams

18 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Japanese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

12 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

14 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

16 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Japanese Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
2 - George Russell, Mercedes
3 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - Lando Norris, McLaren
6 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
9 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
10 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
11 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Full Japanese Grand Prix starting lineup

Rank

Driver

1

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2

George Russell, Mercedes

3

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5

Lando Norris, McLaren

6

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

10

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

11

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

12

Esteban Ocon, Haas

13

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

14

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

16

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

17

Alex Albon, Williams

18

Ollie Bearman, Haas

19

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

The Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Suzuka Circuit beginning at 12:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 29.

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