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Talladega NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 6 lineup changes

The qualifying order is set for Saturday's Jack Link's 500 qualifying session at Talladega Superspeedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR
Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR | Jason Allen-Imagn Images

Given the uniqueness of Daytona 500 qualifying, and the fact that qualifying for the following weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was rained out, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for its first traditional superspeedway qualifying session of the 2026 season this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, although the weather could still have a say in whether or not it actually happens.

Each of the 41 drivers on the entry list for Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in the opening round of qualifying, and the fastest 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position and make an additional single-lap attempt.

The qualifying order for round one was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season, the metric that replaced the old and more complicated four-variable formula that had been in place since 2020.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

The qualifying order for round two is determined by inverting the top 10 speeds from the opening round.

The slowest of the five non-chartered (open) cars from the opening round of qualifying will ultimately fail to qualify for the race, as only four can join the 36 chartered entries in the 40-car field.

And they'll know which one that is pretty early on, as the five open cars are set to lead off the session from qualifying positions No. 1 through No. 5. None of these open cars competed at Kansas Speedway this past weekend, as the only one that did is not on this weekend's entry list.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order for the first round of Saturday's qualifying session.

NASCAR Cup Series qualiyfing order at Talladega

NOTE: * = open car, not locked into the race

Order

Driver

1

Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*

2

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet*

3

Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet*

4

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford*

5

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet*

6

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

7

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

16

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

17

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

18

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

28

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

30

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

32

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

33

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

37

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

38

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

39

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

40

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

41

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

The Jack Link's 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 26. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from NASCAR's biggest oval!

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