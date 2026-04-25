Talladega NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 6 lineup changes

Given the uniqueness of Daytona 500 qualifying, and the fact that qualifying for the following weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was rained out, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for its first traditional superspeedway qualifying session of the 2026 season this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, although the weather could still have a say in whether or not it actually happens.

Each of the 41 drivers on the entry list for Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in the opening round of qualifying, and the fastest 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position and make an additional single-lap attempt.

The qualifying order for round one was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season, the metric that replaced the old and more complicated four-variable formula that had been in place since 2020.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

The qualifying order for round two is determined by inverting the top 10 speeds from the opening round.

The slowest of the five non-chartered (open) cars from the opening round of qualifying will ultimately fail to qualify for the race, as only four can join the 36 chartered entries in the 40-car field.

And they'll know which one that is pretty early on, as the five open cars are set to lead off the session from qualifying positions No. 1 through No. 5. None of these open cars competed at Kansas Speedway this past weekend, as the only one that did is not on this weekend's entry list.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order for the first round of Saturday's qualifying session.

NASCAR Cup Series qualiyfing order at Talladega

NOTE: * = open car, not locked into the race

Order Driver 1 Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet* 2 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet* 3 Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet* 4 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford* 5 Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet* 6 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 7 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 16 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 17 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 18 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 28 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 30 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 32 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 33 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 37 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 39 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 40 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 41 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

The Jack Link's 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 26. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from NASCAR's biggest oval!