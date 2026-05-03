Texas NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The NASCAR Cup Series has had the same points leader throughout the first 10 races of the 2026 season, that being 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. Reddick has won five of those 10 races, including three in a row to kick things off after a winless 2025.
No matter what happens in Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota is guaranteed to be the points leader heading into next weekend's race at Watkins Glen International as well.
Reddick, the only driver with more than one win in 2026, owns a 110-point advantage over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and there are 75 points available at Texas. He can technically clinch the lead even beyond Watkins Glen in Sunday's Texas race.
Here's a look at the top 10 in points heading into Sunday afternoon's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval.
NASCAR Cup Series standings before Texas
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
484
0
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
374
-110
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
344
-140
4
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
340
-144
5
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
322
-162
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
315
-169
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
309
-175
8
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
292
-192
9
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
290
-194
10
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
279
-205
A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.
Follow along with our standings updates from Texas as the Wurth 400 unfolds.
NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings after Stage 1
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
484
0
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
375
-109
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
344
-140
4
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
343
-141
5
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
329
-155
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
315
-169
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
309
-175
8
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
301
-183
9
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
290
-194
10
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
279
-205
10
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
279
-205
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings after Stage 2
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
493
0
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
382
-111
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
353
-140
4
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
344
-149
5
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
329
-164
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
315
-178
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
313
-180
8
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
303
-190
9
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
290
-203
10
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
287
-206
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Full standings after Wurth 400
Rank
Name
Points
Gap
Playoff
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
526
0
291
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
417
-109
182
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
409
-117
174
4
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
371
-155
136
5
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
345
-181
110
6
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
333
-193
98
7
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
330
-196
95
8
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
318
-208
83
9
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
311
-215
76
10
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
308
-218
73
11
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
304
-222
69
12
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
298
-228
63
13
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
291
-235
56
14
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
271
-255
36
15
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
248
-278
13
16
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
242
-284
7
17
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
235
-291
-7
18
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
216
-310
-26
19
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
215
-311
-27
20
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
199
-327
-43
21
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
198
-328
-44
22
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
196
-330
-46
23
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
189
-337
-53
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
187
-339
-55
25
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
186
-340
-56
26
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
182
-344
-60
27
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
182
-344
-60
28
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
173
-353
-69
29
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
157
-369
-85
30
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
155
-371
-87
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
153
-373
-89
32
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
136
-390
-106
33
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
124
-402
-118
34
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
115
-411
-127
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
92
-434
-150
36
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
91
-435
-151
Full race results can be found here.
Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's next race, the Go Bowling at The Glen. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial of offer now and don't miss it!