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Texas NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Texas Motor Speedway is the host of the Wurth 400, the 11th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar.
ByAsher Fair|
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Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has had the same points leader throughout the first 10 races of the 2026 season, that being 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. Reddick has won five of those 10 races, including three in a row to kick things off after a winless 2025.

No matter what happens in Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota is guaranteed to be the points leader heading into next weekend's race at Watkins Glen International as well.

Reddick, the only driver with more than one win in 2026, owns a 110-point advantage over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and there are 75 points available at Texas. He can technically clinch the lead even beyond Watkins Glen in Sunday's Texas race.

Here's a look at the top 10 in points heading into Sunday afternoon's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Texas

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

484

0

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

374

-110

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

344

-140

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

340

-144

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

322

-162

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

315

-169

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

309

-175

8

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

292

-192

9

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

290

-194

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

279

-205

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Texas as the Wurth 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings after Stage 1

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

484

0

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

375

-109

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

344

-140

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

343

-141

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

329

-155

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

315

-169

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

309

-175

8

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

301

-183

9

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

290

-194

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

279

-205

10

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

279

-205

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings after Stage 2

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

493

0

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

382

-111

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

353

-140

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

344

-149

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

329

-164

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

315

-178

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

313

-180

8

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

303

-190

9

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

290

-203

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

287

-206

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Full standings after Wurth 400

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

526

0

291

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

417

-109

182

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

409

-117

174

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

371

-155

136

5

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

345

-181

110

6

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

333

-193

98

7

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

330

-196

95

8

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

318

-208

83

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

311

-215

76

10

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

308

-218

73

11

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

304

-222

69

12

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

298

-228

63

13

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

291

-235

56

14

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

271

-255

36

15

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

248

-278

13

16

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

242

-284

7

17

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

235

-291

-7

18

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

216

-310

-26

19

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

215

-311

-27

20

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

199

-327

-43

21

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

198

-328

-44

22

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

196

-330

-46

23

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

189

-337

-53

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

187

-339

-55

25

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

186

-340

-56

26

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

182

-344

-60

27

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

182

-344

-60

28

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

173

-353

-69

29

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

157

-369

-85

30

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

155

-371

-87

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

153

-373

-89

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

136

-390

-106

33

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

124

-402

-118

34

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

115

-411

-127

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

92

-434

-150

36

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

91

-435

-151

Full race results can be found here.

Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's next race, the Go Bowling at The Glen. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial of offer now and don't miss it!

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