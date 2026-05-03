Texas NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The NASCAR Cup Series has had the same points leader throughout the first 10 races of the 2026 season, that being 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. Reddick has won five of those 10 races, including three in a row to kick things off after a winless 2025.

No matter what happens in Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota is guaranteed to be the points leader heading into next weekend's race at Watkins Glen International as well.

Reddick, the only driver with more than one win in 2026, owns a 110-point advantage over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and there are 75 points available at Texas. He can technically clinch the lead even beyond Watkins Glen in Sunday's Texas race.

Here's a look at the top 10 in points heading into Sunday afternoon's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Texas

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 484 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 374 -110 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 344 -140 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 340 -144 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 322 -162 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 315 -169 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 309 -175 8 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 292 -192 9 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 290 -194 10 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 279 -205

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Texas as the Wurth 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings after Stage 1

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 484 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 375 -109 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 344 -140 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 343 -141 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 329 -155 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 315 -169 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 309 -175 8 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 301 -183 9 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 290 -194 10 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 279 -205 10 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 279 -205

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Standings after Stage 2

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 493 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 382 -111 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 353 -140 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 344 -149 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 329 -164 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 315 -178 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 313 -180 8 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 303 -190 9 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 290 -203 10 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 287 -206

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Full standings after Wurth 400

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 526 0 291 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 417 -109 182 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 409 -117 174 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 371 -155 136 5 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 345 -181 110 6 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 333 -193 98 7 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 330 -196 95 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 318 -208 83 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 311 -215 76 10 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 308 -218 73 11 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 304 -222 69 12 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 298 -228 63 13 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 291 -235 56 14 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 271 -255 36 15 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 248 -278 13 16 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 242 -284 7 17 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 235 -291 -7 18 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 216 -310 -26 19 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 215 -311 -27 20 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 199 -327 -43 21 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 198 -328 -44 22 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 196 -330 -46 23 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 189 -337 -53 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 187 -339 -55 25 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 186 -340 -56 26 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 182 -344 -60 27 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 182 -344 -60 28 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 173 -353 -69 29 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 157 -369 -85 30 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 155 -371 -87 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 153 -373 -89 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 136 -390 -106 33 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 124 -402 -118 34 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 115 -411 -127 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 92 -434 -150 36 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 91 -435 -151

Full race results can be found here.

Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's next race, the Go Bowling at The Glen. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial of offer now and don't miss it!