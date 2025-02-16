When does the 2025 Daytona 500 start (if there's no rainout)?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The starting lineup for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval was set through a combination of the single-car qualifying session on Wednesday evening and the two 60-lap Duel at Daytona races on Thursday evening.

A full starting lineup is available here.

When does the Daytona 500 start?

Three of the five most recent Daytona 500s have been impacted significantly by weather, and according to The Weather Channel, there's a chance that it could become four out of six.

In 2020, the race was started on Sunday afternoon, stopped, and then finished on Monday evening. In 2021, the race was stopped after a few laps on Sunday afternoon, restarted late on Sunday evening, and then it did not conclude until the wee hours of Monday morning.

Then last year, the race was postponed from Sunday to Monday altogether, something that had surprisingly only happened once before (2012) in the 66-year history of the "Great American Race".

Fox's live coverage of this year's Daytona 500 had been scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, with plenty of pre-race coverage beforehand, and the green flag itself was not scheduled to wave until 3:11 p.m. ET.

But due to the subpar weather forecast, NASCAR made the decision to move up the start time to 2:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage is now set to commence at 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

NASCAR on Fox coverage

Do make note of the fact that this race is on Fox, not Fox Sports 1; Fox Sports 1 aired the single-car qualifying session on Wednesday night and both Duel at Daytona qualifying races on Thursday night.

Fox most recently aired the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium two Sundays ago.

Fox's 14-race portion of this year's broadcast schedule is set to include just three more races on Fox after this weekend, plus nine races on Fox Sports 1.

As always, this is all still subject to change, depending on the weather, and the weather in Daytona Beach, even in February, is largely unpredictable.

Either way, start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the "World Center of Racing", regardless of when it takes place!