Daytona 500 Duel races not being broadcast on Fox

The front row for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway was solidified on Wednesday night in the single-car qualifying session.

So were the full starting lineups for Thursday night's two 60-lap Duel at Daytona races

around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

The results of these two races are set to determine the full starting lineup for the 200-lap "Great American Race", and they are also set to determine which two drivers of non-chartered cars are set to be a part of the main event after Tricon Garage's Martin Truex Jr. and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson locked in on speed yesterday evening.

Like yesterday evening's single-car session, the Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

Daytona 500 Duel races not being shown on Fox

The Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown on Fox, as are the second and third points races on the 2025 calendar at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas. Fox Sports 1 is then set to return for six races in a row, starting with the March race at Phoenix Raceway.

Beyond the season's first three points races, Fox is only responsible for one more race in 2025, that being the late April event at Talladega Superspeedway. Fox Sports 1 is then responsible for the next three to wrap up Fox's season-opening 14-race portion of the schedule.

Amazon Prime Video, one of two new broadcast partners for the 2025 season, is then set to take over for five races in a row, before TNT Sports, the other new partner, is scheduled to do the same. NBC is slated to wrap up the season with 14 races rather than its usual 20. Of those 14 races, only four are set to air live on NBC; the other 10 are slated to be shown on USA Network.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13 for the live broadcast of the two Duel at Daytona races from Daytona International Speedway, and tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the 67th annual Daytona 500.